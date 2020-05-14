‘Ellen is the devil’ yarns literally pop up at least once a year, but the latest slew of Ellen DeGeneres rumours are different, and here’s why.

In the past, these rumours have always come from a ~production source~ or a ~friend of a friend~, but now, we’ve had a body guard, her entire television team and even a celebrity guest coming forward with tea.

First there was transgender beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials who described the talkshow host as “distant” and “cold.”

“Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!’ But instead I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked,” the makeup artist said in an interview with Dutch publication &C.

“I was expecting a Disney show, but got Teletubbies after dark.” (You can read more about that whole incident here).

Mind you, this was shortly after her on-stage showdown with Dakota Johnson, so it didn’t look good. It was clear that even the celebrity world had started to sour on her.

Then, as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe and her hit show The Ellen DeGeneres Show switched to an at-home format, members of her stage crew voiced their outrage over how they were treated.

Variety reports the crew were told at the last minute to brace for a 60% reduction in pay, even as the show continues to air.

To make matters worse, the talkshow host publicly said being confined to her huge-ass mansion was like being “in jail”, which sparked major backlash.

And most recently, a former bodyguard has described his experience of working with her as “kind of demeaning.”

An inside source close to the talkshow host claims she initially dismissed it all as “just sour grapes from a few haters,” but now she’s struggling to deal with all the backlash.

“Ellen is at the end of her rope,” the source told Us Weekly. “She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming.”

Despite the latest controversy, DeGeneres’ ratings continue to soar, which indicates that the backlash has not affected her show.

“Ellen’s been in our homes for so long, it’ll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her,” the second insider notes. “Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day.”

I suppose the most prudent way to sign off is with the once squeaky clean host’s iconic phrase, “Be kind to one another.” Ha.