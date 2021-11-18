The world’s favourite Duchess-slash-actress-slash-philanthropist-slash-children’s-book-author, Meghan Markle, has made a surprise return to daytime TV with an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In a sneak peek promo of the interview released on Wednesday, Markle was interviewed by alleged meanie Ellen DeGeneres.

TBH, it feels like a slightly weird move for Meghan Markle given all of those allegations about DeGeneres’ behaviour on the set of the show. She and Prince Harry have very definitively made ‘kindness’ their brand, through both their social media presence and their charity activities, which includes the nonprofit Archewell Foundation.

They have supported a whole host of kindess-related initiatives, including Social Media Kindness Day earlier this year.

So, perhaps Meghan Markle’s appearance on the show would have made more sense before the allegations of a toxic workplace on The Ellen DeGeneres Show were unveiled in 2020.

Kindness was famously Ellen DeGeneres’ brand, too, with her show literally being built around the motto “be kind to one another”, which feels veeeery cynical now.

The convo, which will air in the US on Thursday November 18, is Meghan Markle’s first TV interview since her now-legendary sit down with Oprah Winfrey.

So far, The Ellen DeGeneres Show chat seems like it’ll be somewhat less explosive about the inner machinations of the Royal Family, or their thoughts on Kristen Stewart’s Princess Di homage.

The released clip instead focused on Markle’s time as an actress. After pointing out that this is Markle’s first TV interview in almost a decade, DeGeneres said, “you used to come to this lot [at Warner Brothers studio] to audition all the time.”

“Oh my gosh, completely!” Markle replied.

“I would park at gate three, and then I would scoot on over, and what was so nice is the security guards here would always go, “break a leg, we hope you get it!”‘

Clearly, the Sussexes’ PR team has a grand plan that us mere commoners aren’t privy to, so go off I guess.

But making one of your rare TV appearances on a show currently in its final season – now famous for the abysmal way staff were treated – feels weird at best, and loudly hypocritical at worst.

If you’re desperate to watch the ep from Aus, you’ll need a VPN: currently, there are no Australian streaming services or networks hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show.