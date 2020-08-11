‘Yuge congrats are in order for king Ed Sheeran and his missus Cherry Seaborn is expecting their first bb, according to The Sun.

The British singer and his childhood sweetheart turned wife are said to be weeks away from becoming parents, after keeping the pregnancy on the DL during COVID-19 (how very Kylie Jenner of them).

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon,” a mate told The Sun. “They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key.”

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.”

This should come as no surprise to his longtime stans as he previously vowed to keep his personal life relatively hush hush after being bullied online.

The insider adds that the happy couple’s currently “making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer.

“It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

Congrats, angels.