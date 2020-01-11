Charity concert Sound Relief is coming back again, to raise finds for bushfire victims, and the promoters behind it are courting some seriously big names, including the likes of Ed Sheeran.

The first Sound Relief concert was held in 2009, just weeks after the devastating Black Saturday bushfires, and it raised more than $8 million to help those affected.

The Herald Sun reports that the show will be back in March of this year, for five dates across Australia as well as one in New Zealand, and is in the process of locking down talent to perform.

Promoter Michael Gudinski told the ABC:

“I’ve got no one signed up but two people at the top of my list are Sir Elton (John) who has spent so much time here and is such a generous person, he’s already donated a million bucks, and his little mate Ed Sheeran.”

It’s unclear how Ed feels about being called Sir Elton’s “little mate”, but he has apparently been in communication with Frontier Touring about the crisis, so he may well be willing to come on board.

Gudinski went on to say that a number of Australia’s biggest promoters, like Chugg Entertainment, Live Nation, Secret Sounds and IMC, are coming together for Sound Relief.

In addition to Ed Sheeran and Elton John, other being names that are being floated include Kylie Minogue and P!nk, both of whom have already made very large donations to the RFS.

US superstar Bruce Springsteen is another whose name has been thrown around. We’ll see how it all shakes out come March, when the concerts kick off.