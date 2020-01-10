As if we didn’t already have enough reasons to fucking adore Lizzo, she just delivered a powerful speech about Australia’s bushfire efforts at her Nova Red Room performance on Friday night.

The Truth Hurts took a moment during her Red Room set to thank everyone for their efforts during the bushfire crisis including Foodbank and koala sanctuaries.

“You guys are the heroes Australia, for coming together and rallying together unlike anything I’ve ever seen. You guys truly know how to come together in a time of crisis and it’s the most beautiful act of humanity I have ever seen.”

The pop sensation has been touring the country and doing her fair share of charity work, including helping out at the local Foodbank while she’s over here for FOMO.

But in a time of crisis and despair, she was quick to congratulate Aussies on their ability to come together and work as a team.

“I’m so glad it’s starting to get global attention because the whole world needs to see how to come together in a time of crisis. The whole world needs to understand this is not just an Australian issue, this is a global issue.”

She continued, discussing how she hopes the world takes this as a sign that we need immediate action on important issues like climate change so we don’t see a repeat of a crisis like this.

“Hopefully it doesn’t take another tragedy to show that and for us to take some action.”

Lizzo is an absolute queen and she’s not shy when it comes to congratulating Aussies on our bushfire efforts, even when our own leader’s have been piss-poor.

We simply cannot help but stan.

Lizzo truly is good as hell.