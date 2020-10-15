Not a day goes by where a reboot of an ’80s, ’90s or ’00s classic isn’t announced. And, well, here’s a fresh announcement for ya, only it’s not a reboot, it’s a revival of iconic serial killer show, Dexter.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals Michael C. Hall is returning as the slippery serial killer, eight years after the show ended.

A 10-episode limited series has been ordered and you’ll be happy to know that OG showrunner Clyde Phillips is back to helm the series. It’ll be a continuation of the original, which ran for a total of eight seasons, from 2006 to 2013.

The series concluded with Dexter Morgan (Hall) exiling himself from the community by becoming a lumberjack and living a solitary life.

Dexter in the series finale. (Credit: Stan)

Because of the open-ended conclusion to the series, there’s been widespread speculation that a spinoff will eventually go down, with former Showtime head David Nevins saying in 2014 that the network had discussed it but would only move forward if it “[felt] like a new show” and Hall was involved.

But, TBH, this is way fucking cooler.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

Production is scheduled to begin early in 2021 and the show will drop later that year.

