BLESS: Demi Lovato Is Engaged To Singer Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes After A Year Of Dating

Musician and alien aficionado Demi Lovato is engaged to thier partner Jordan “Jutes” Lutes. To celebrate, I’ll be listening to her 2008 pop hit song “La La Land” on repeat while I write this article but baby, that’s just me.

A representative for Demi — who uses she/they pronouns — told PEOPLE that the cute couple got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles. After a “personal and intimate proposal”, Demi and Jutes headed to one of their favourite restaurants to celebrate — a cute lil’ place called Craig’s which specialises in “classic American fare, from upscale comfort food to vegan specialities”. They were joined by their families at the restaurant too. How cute is that?

If you ask me, Jutes and Demi have it down pat. Propose in private and then celebrate in public so you can potentially score a bunch of free champagne. Public proposals may be beautiful to witness but I can’t imagine the stress.

Jutes posted a series of adorable pictures from their engagement on Instagram, which showcased the giant tear drop-shape rock on her finger. Nice one!!

(Image: Instagram) (Image: Instagram)

Anyway, Demi and Jutes have been an item (as my mum would say) for just over a year. They met last year while working on Demi’s track “Substance”, which Jutes co-wrote with the former Disney star before going public with their relationship in August 2022.



On her birthday, Jutes posted a sweet birthday tribute to Demdogs.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” he wrote.



“You’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it but more importantly, you’re weird AF and you make me cry laughing.

“I didn’t know the perfect person existed until I met you. But now that I do, I’m going to spend the rest of my life protecting you and doing whatever I can to squeeze another smile and belly laugh outta you. I couldn’t be more proud to call You my baby.”

Wholesome!!!!!

Demi was previously engaged to American soap opera actor Max Ehrich in July 2020. The pair got together right before COVID then quarantined together which truly sounds like my literal nightmare. By September 2020, they called off the engagement with sources reporting that Demi broke up with Max after discovering that his “intentions weren’t genuine”.

Ouchie mama!!!!

Now, I’m so happy that Demi has found someone who seems so fkn stoked to be with them. You know, the kinda guy who will be cool with them wearing their Converse with their dress or something.

So huge congratulations to the happy couple, and I’ll leave you with this.