Demi Lovato has announced their partnership with conspiracy hub Gaia, promoting the app to their 118M followers, despite it having suspicious ties to anti-vaxxer rhetoric, Qanon misinformation and lizard people. Buckle up for this ride, kids.

It seems Demi has found some time in their busy schedule to stop advocating for the feelings of extraterrestrials (who absolutely under no circumstances should ever be referred to as ‘aliens’), and is now the official ambassador for Gaia.

What is Gaia, you may ask? Well, it’s an app that is host to a series of videos under four categories: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga.

And no, Demi is not there to promote Yoga, they are going to be using the platform to look at ‘Seeking Truth’. Which seems like a very diplomatic way of referring to conspiracy theories.

According to The Daily Beast, Demi Lovato has their own page on Gaia that is catered to them, and also shows videos that they’ve liked so far, including one about how Atlantis was definitely real, and another about how before humans existed on the Earth, a civilisation of highly intellectual lizards ruled the planet with their ancient lizard buildings and ancient lizard wands and shit.

It’s important to note that Gaia has faced criticism for being host to radical anti-vax, anti-5G and Qanon conspiracy theories, which Demi probably doesn’t support, but y’know, is now inadvertently the ambassador of.

“Thrilled to be a We Are Gaia ambassador,” wrote Demi.

“Understanding the world around us (the known and the unknown) is so exciting to me!”

We get it, you love extraterrestrials, but how did the rabbit hole fall so deep into lizard people land?

“Demi Lovato, the GRAMMY-nominated singer, actor, and mental health activist, will become the company’s, first celebrity Ambassador. Globally recognized, Lovato brings one of the world’s largest social media followings to Gaia’s burgeoning network of conscious brand ambassadors,” said Gaia in a statement.

“Lovato’s fascination with Gaia was sparked by their introduction to one of its show hosts Dr Steven Greer, founder of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI). After several profound experiences practising Dr Greer’s meditation protocols intended to make contact with extraterrestrials, Lovato became enamoured with the study of consciousness.

“Continuing down their rabbit hole, Lovato quickly fell in love with Gaia original series ‘Ancient Civilizations’ and ‘Deep Space.'”

Well. That’s definitely something.

I’m gonna go touch some grass.