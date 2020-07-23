Singer and beloved Disney star Demi Lovato has announced she’s officially engaged to actor and musician Max Ehrich, four months after the two publicly confirmed they were together.

In a big ol’ post to both their Instas, Demi and Max shared photos from a beach photoshoot to announce they’re gonna tie the knot. Both of them absolutely gushed over each other in the captions, with Demi saying that her birth father always called her his “little partner”, and now she’s taking that honoured title up with Max.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” she wrote.

“To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

You guys, this is so cute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

Max and Demi also shared close-up snaps of the engagement ring and hooly dooly would you look at the size of that ROCK.

The pair have officially and publicly been dating since March, after the rumour mill went into overdrive when they were sprung sending flirty messages to each other on social media. Barely a minute after that, the coronavirus pandemic hit and the pair sheltered in place at Demi’s home in California.

Now there’s clearly something about living in quarantine that makes people wanna shack up together, or maybe it’s the fact that a global pandemic has taught a lot of people to just go for it with wild abandon because four months later Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are coming out of iso very much engaged and with a wedding to plan for.

So a big congrats to you, Poot Lovato. May you not do any damage with that large boulder on your left hand.