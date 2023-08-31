Accio Gains: Turns Out Daniel Radcliffe Is Really Fkn Ripped, Thought You Ought To Know

I solemnly swear I am up to no good after discovering that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is full-on ripped these days.

Daddy Radcliffe — who became a literal daddy for the first time in April — had jaws dropping and wands raising when he got his kit off in the series finale of his sitcom, Miracle Workers.

And call me Myrtle because I be moaning.

In the last ep of Season Four, the 34-year-old Brit stripped down to a pair of tighty-whities as his character, Sid, ripped robots limb from limb in an attempt to put a stop to technological beings in the post-apocalyptic land of Boomtown.

The show all sounds very interesting, but I, for one, have little attention span for anything that isn’t Radcliffe’s arm veins and beefy pecs.

This isn’t the first time Radcliffe has gone sans clothes during his four-season run in Miracle Workers, but never has he appeared so swol that you could grate a block of cheese on his six-pack.

And fans likey.

Taking to social media, a bunch of netizens shared their appreciation (and Harry Potter puns) over Radcliffe’s latest look.

“Harry Potter the boy who lifts,” one user penned.

“Looking ripped Harry. 20 points for Gryffindor,” another wrote.

A third expressed: “He can Slytherin into my chamber of secrets.” Sigh. I love the internet.

The whole caveman vibe also has some fans convinced that Radcliffe could be angling for a gig as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, those who have followed his career since the HP days (or those who are just really into him in the nuddy) will know that Radcliffe stripping down for acting roles is nothing new.

In 2007, he appeared naked onstage in Equus on Broadway. 10 years later, he disrobed alongside co-stars Alex Russell and Joel Jackson for the film Jungle.

Miracle Workers may be over, but let’s all pray this isn’t the last we see of Daniel Radcliffe… and his abs.