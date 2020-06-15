The coronavirus outbreak impacted the livelihoods of folks from many different industries, including the entertainment field.

We spoke to two local stars whose career plans were directly effected by the lockdown, singer Montaigne and actor Dacre Montgomery.

Montaigne, whose real name is Jessica Cerro, was prepping for her epic Eurovision performance when the lockdown kicked in, and Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery had some top secret projects planned that were also put on hold.

Here, we talk to both stars about how members of the entertainment industry have handled the COVID-related changes, plus their hopes for the future.

Montaigne

What were you working on when lockdown began and how did things change?

I thought I was going to be working intensely on my Eurovision performance but obviously that got cancelled. It removed any kind of obligation to work and what ensued was a lack of professional purpose for a while.

I’m still a little bit lost about what kind of creative work I want to do and subsequently, with the freedom of time that lockdown has ensured, I’ve been applying myself to gardening. Less creative production and more desultory “research” (listening to new music, reading, podcasts, discussions with other creatives etc).

What was your reaction to finding out the project had been halted?

Initially I felt devastated, but recovered quickly with the perspective that I’ll probably have other opportunities in the future, albeit not Eurovision (though it turns out I’ll get to do Eurovision anyway, just next year).

Have you been working on anything during isolation?

“Work” for me is a fairly informal process generally, and there is certainly no pressure for me to work intentionally on a particular project at the moment, so I’ve mostly been writing half of a shitty song per week, doodling on my notepad, singing Fiona Apple songs and getting distracted by butterflies fluttering round the garden while I respond to Q&As.

Have you had any word about when the projects will resume?

Eurovision will be back next year, one of my domestic live shows has been postponed, the rest of the shows I was booked for I haven’t heard word on.

What are your hopes for the future of the entertainment industry?

I hope consumers of artistic work will come to harness the emotional value they gain from art and turn it into a will to spend money on it, especially on local artists and artists who work jobs to survive and supplement their art projects, artists with marginalised voices, artists who in this late-capitalist hellscape are finding it increasingly harder to get their work out there because they don’t have the same budgets as huge artists whose income from art snowballs as small artists’ incomes become but a twinkle in the eye of humble and furious dreamers.

READ MORE We Got An Astrologer’s 5 Tips On How To Protect Yourself During The Upcoming Mercury Retrograde

Dacre Montgomery

What were you working on when lockdown began and how did things change?

I was working on a project I am not at liberty to discuss. But, let’s just say it was disruptive to say the least. Hoping that there will be an influx of production in Australia once this is all over. Fingers crossed!

What was your reaction to finding out the project had been halted?

My immediate reaction was wondering what would be happening to all productions around the world and how this would effect our industry.

Have you been working on anything during isolation?

I have been working on a whole host of projects. Isolation has lead to a huge influx of creativity in myself and those around me.

Namely I’m finishing my first book, a book of poems due for release later in the year, called a DKMH.

Have you had any word about when the projects will resume?

I’m hoping later in July/August – that’s what I’ve heard for both the states and Aus.

What are your hopes for the future of the entertainment industry?

Firstly, I hope this does not effect cinemas. My favourite activity is to go on Thursdays with my partner and my friends to see the latest and greatest. The film industry had already taken a hit by TV and streaming platforms.

Fingers crossed it comes back in full force. I hope that productions find a way to run sets in a manner that is not too impacted by social distancing.

I’ve been seeing lots of posts online, reminding people that during the hard times, we’ve all been relying on TV shows, films, books, music etc to get by. Can you speak to this at all?

Content is so important. It provides us with escapism through any tough period of time and continues to spark our imagination.

During these stressful and confusing times, Red Cross COVID Collective is a podcast to help you stay safe, physically and emotionally well, and socially connected. Tune in to hear an episode with Montaigne and Dacre Montgomery. Available for download on all podcast platforms. You can also get tips on coping with COVID at redcross.org.au/covid-19