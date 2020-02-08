Montaigne and her signature neck ruffle will be representing Australia at Eurovision in 2020, after beating the likes of Casey Donovan and Vanessa Amorosi.

She won the Australia Decides national final overnight at the Gold Coast, with 54 points from the jury and a further 53 from the public vote.

This means she’ll now be performing her song ‘Don’t Break Me‘ in Rotterdam in May.

Montaigne was a triple j Unearthed High finalist in 2012, and released her debut album Glorious Heights in 2016. The album won her a Breakthrough Artist award at that year’s ARIA Awards.

Last night, she took to the stage with blue hair and rosy cheeks, in what she said was a tribute to the Pokémon character Mr. Mime.

Casey Donovan came a close second in the overall tally, with 100 points for her song ‘Proud‘. Vanessa Amorosi came in third, followed by Didirri in fourth.

Jack Vidgen came in eighth place with his song ‘I Am King I Am Queen‘.

Describing her song, Montaigne said:

“‘Don’t Break Me’ is a depiction of the enough is enough phase of a relationship breakdown, where one person feels like they are putting much more time, energy and resources into the relationship than the other person and becomes frustrated and resentful. I wrote it while reading Codependent No More by Melody Beattie, which really informed the qualities of the character and the relationship dynamic.”

She will now perform in the first semi-final round on May 12, going up against the likes of Sweden, Russia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Ireland, Belarus and Lithuania.