Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to Conversations with Friends, Sally Rooney‘s debut novel of the same name. Considering just how well Normal People went for the streaming service, this news was definitely coming.

Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21-year-old student in Dublin and an aspiring writer.

At night she performs spoken word with her best friend Bobbi, who used to be her girlfriend. When they are interviewed and then befriended by Melissa, a well-known journalist who is married to Nick, an actor, they enter a world of beautiful houses, raucous dinner parties and holidays in Provence, beginning a complex ménage-à-quatre. But when Frances and Nick get unexpectedly closer, the sharply witty and emotion-averse Frances is forced to honestly confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Per Variety, there will be 12 half-hour episodes all up, and the creative team behind Normal People will return to helm the series. It’ll be directed by Lenny Abrahamson, who also directed Normal People, and Alice Birch, who will also serve as lead writer. Birch adapted Normal People for TV.

You can find Conversations with Friends wherever you get your book fix.

As for Normal People, it was recently announced that Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones will reprise their roles as Connell and Marianne for charity. The two new episodes, filmed for Ireland’s Comic Relief, will be set 40 years later and will reveal what happened to Connell and Marianne’s rather tumultuous relationship. The episodes will air in Ireland on Friday, 26 June. It’s not yet clear if the rest of the world will get an official viewing of it, but it’ll probably end up on social media at some point. Let’s be real, here.

You can watch all 12 episodes of Normal People on Stan right now.