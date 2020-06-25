This morning, it was announced that two new eps of Stan’s addictive drama series Normal People were in production and based on the social media reactions to the announcement, punters were pretty damn pleased.

The two-episode special will be set 40 years in the future, so we’ll see where the iconic love birds end up after the series / book concluded (and left a gaping hole in our lives that’s soon to be filled and yes, I know how dirty that sounds, but when in Rome).

The Pedestrian.TV chat channel has been filled with talk about what the hotly anticipated spesh will include, and here are a bunch of our predictions :

Alex Bruce-Smith, Deputy Editor

I need them to get their shit together. I can’t explain it. If Marianne and Connell haven’t developed some emotional maturity to talk about their feelings in FORTY YEARS, I will choke myself on Connell’s chain just to end this misery.

I want them living together, maybe having some marital problems (Connell flirted with a cute writer! Marianne is drinking too much!) but ultimately able to deal with their problems like two human adults.

I’ve decided they have two kids: Rosie (22) and Raff (16). Marianne’s brother is getting out of prison, where he was sent after doing miscellaneous crimes (I don’t care what). Her mum is dying, so there might be some family reconciliation there. Connell’s mum, I’m sorry to say, has died.

Also Connell was a best-selling author but his last one tanked a bit and now with his mum gone he’s losing his sense of self, hence he’s a little more susceptible than usual to a flirty stranger. Marianne I’m not sure. Maybe she gave up writing to raise their kids and now resents Connell’s career? But since she’s got the family money anyway it didn’t matter? Whatever. She’s been working on something in the dark, while everyone else is asleep, and it’s going to blow those crusty old fuckers at the Man Booker Prize judging committee away.

Courtney Fry, Music & Culture Editor