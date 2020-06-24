Thought your life was back to normal? Think again, ‘cos two new eps of Normal People are coming at us and we’re about to get sucked back into the vortex that is Stan’s addictive drama series.

A two-episode special of the Sally Rooney novel adaptation is reportedly in the works for Comic Relief, “a major UK charity, with a vision of a just world, free from poverty.”

The ‘yuge twist is that the episodes will be set 40 years in the future, so we’ll see where the iconic love birds end up.

Confirming the exciting news, Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis announced that your faves Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones will be reprising their roles as Connell and Marianne on RTE Does Comic Relief, explaining on RTÉ Radio 1: “There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now. I promise you, these are two very special bits.

“It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean I can’t even say all about it because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, it’s really beautiful. One of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen. I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed this little sort of extra-special into the world of Normal People.”

It’s also been confirmed that Sally Rooney’s second novel, Conversations with Friends, will be adapted for television as well.

The show’s co-producer, Ed Guiney, previously said: “It’s the same basic team. Lenny’s [Abrahamson] going to direct it and is across it as an EP. And Alice Birch and all of us at Element Pictures. So, in a way, that’s what we’ll be turning our attention to next. But maybe down the line we’ll come back to Connell and Marianne.”

What a time to be alive!

Normal People is now streaming on Stan.