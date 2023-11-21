Coldplay Announces Free Tix For Aus Fans Who Missed Perth Shows ‘Cos Of Flight Cancellations

Fans who missed out on Coldplay‘s Perth shows due to flight cancellations can now secure free tickets to their new dates. How bloody lucky.

ICYMI: Coldplay recently performed two spectacular shows in Perth’s Optus Stadium. As the award-winning band were only performing for two nights in Western Australia, many fans from other states scrambled to organise tickets, flights and accommodation to catch a glimpse of the “Yellow” artists.

As the date for the big gigs rolled around, more than a handful of fans who spent money to see the band unfortunately missed out due to flight cancellations.

But where there’s a will, there’s a way. In what seems to be a spotlight of hope shining on Australia, Coldplay announced that they are bringing their Music Of The Spheres World Tour Down Under in late 2024.

On top of that good news, the band also shared that they would be shouting tickets for folks who were supposed to come to the Perth shows but missed out because of flight cancellations.

Free tickets from the Coldplay? How bloody awesome of them!

Here’s how you can cop the free tix if you were completely fucked over by a canned flight.

Who is eligible for a free Coldplay ticket?

As previously mentioned, Coldplay is only offering tickets to fans who bought passes to the Perth gigs and missed out due to cancelled flights.

According to a statement from the band, there were two flights that were cancelled. One from Adelaide to Perth and another from Brisbane to Perth.

(Image source: Getty Images / Matt Jelonek/WireImage)

“We were really sorry to hear about the fans who didn’t make it to this weekend’s Perth shows because of two cancelled flights from Adelaide and Brisbane,” the band wrote in the statement, which has been shared to X (formerly known as Twitter).

“If you were booked to travel on VA721 on Wednesday evening or VA474 on Thursday evening and had a ticket/tickets for the Perth show, the band would like to offer you a free ticket/tickets for the 2024 Australian dates.”

Although it’s technically not free — I mean, you would’ve paid for the Perth shows — at least you don’t have to spend extra dosh to catch them in either Sydney or Melbourne next year.

How can I get in touch for a free ticket?

If you were one of the fans who missed out because of the cancelled flights, you are urged to contact info@livenation.com.au before 5pm AEDT on November 28.

When is Coldplay heading to Aus/NZ?

On Monday, Coldplay announced that they will be bringing their Music Of The Spheres Tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2024.

The new dates include October 30 and 31 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and November 6 and 7 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The award-winning band will then take their tour to New Zealand, performing at Auckland’s Eden Park on November 13.

Fans can sign up for early access right here.

Presale will begin at 10am AEDT, Wednesday, November 29 2023. The general sale will launch Friday, December 1 2023, 10am AEDT.

As someone who lives with a huge Coldplay fan in Sydney, it’s great that they decided to expand their tour.

Also, their free ticket gesture to fans who missed out because of cancelled flights has lowkey made me a fan, even though “A Sky Full Of Stars” gets under my skin.

Maybe I’ll give them a cheeky listen…

Image source: Getty Images / Paul Kane