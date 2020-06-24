Bachelor In Paradise is landing on TV imminently – Ten are being very mysterious about exactly when, but we know it’s “soon”. Given Masterchef surely (SURELY) has little to no content left to push out, soon means actually-really-soon.

One hyped confirmed cast member is Ciarran Stott. Fans of The Bachelorette were mucho excited for Ciarran’s return to TV, because he was frankly the ultimate dreamboat from Angie Kent‘s season last year. When he left suddenly of his own accord due to his unwell grandma, the entirety of Australia went into mourning. So when we found out he’d be making a return to find love, the excitement was real.

BUT – judging from these comments that came straight from the horse’s mouth, it looks like maybe Ciarran won’t be the angelic sweet baby angel we knew him to be from Bachelorette.

Ciarran did an interview with Manchester Evening News, of all places, about his time on Bachelor In Paradise, and he did not have wholesome things to say.

First, this is a fucking weird way to put “ending up with the love of my life”.

“It wasn’t nice to leave because I think I would have won it, without sounding cocky. But with the circumstances of my nan passing away, it just messed with my head. I wanted to get back to my family in Bolton.”

Like, totally get that it would have been nice to leave, but “would have won it” is a weird turn of phrase. You don’t win it? You end up with the woman of your dreams??? Alarming.

But it’s his comments about Bachelor In Paradise that are most… um.

“I don’t regret anything but when Bachelor in Paradise comes out I probably won’t get the best edit ever. I think I’ll go from the sweetheart of Australia to the bad boy of Australia so that won’t be good.”

Wowsers. What goes down? I can’t fucking wait, to be honest. He went on to hint that he was a bit of a ladies man.

“It’s called Bachelor in Paradise but I went on and it was like Ciarran in Paradise! Every girl took me on a date and I was absolutely loving it.”

He also basically confirmed the rumour that his ex Renee Barrett, another ex-Bachie gal, is on this season.

“My ex-girlfriend was on there as well which isn’t ideal and I just thought I was on Love Island so was trying to get with every bird possible.”

YIKES. Wonder what the publicists think about all this, eh? I for one love the gossip. Look, Ciarran’s entitled to play the field if he likes but if he breaks anyone’s heart by being a grade A douche canoe I will… just throw stuff at my TV, probably.