Whenever there’s a celebrity feud, especially a social media feud, other stars always tend to weigh in and make it clear whose side they’re on.

And the case of Chrissy Teigen vs cookbook author Alison Roman was no different.

Behold, all the celebs who have spoken out in Teigen’s defence:

First up there’s obvs her husband, John Legend, who was one of the first to stand by his wife.

“I love what you are building,” the singer tweeted. “I love that it comes straight from your heart and your brilliant, creative mind.”

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson declared himself a proud member of “#TeamChrissy” on his social media channels.

“Always and forever #teamchrissy,” he captioned a photo of Teigen and himself. “Happy mother’s day to this dynamo!”

Teigen took to the Instagram comments to express her appreciation for the heartfelt post, writing: “Mannnnn ima cry.”

Chef José Andrés also showed support via Twitter and noted that even he learns from her, despite more than three decades of his own experience in the restaurant world.

“You should raise up above all stronger,” the culinary pro told the Chrissy’s Court host. “You’re a smart, happy, intelligent women, a caring mother, a loving wife, a concerned citizen caring for people in need!”

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky came to Teigen’s aid after she announced that the support had turned to hate, prompting her to take a break from social media.

“It takes 24 hrs for the trolls/bots to get in gear,” she tweeted. “The support is what’s real.”

Patricia Arquette encouraged Teigen to ignore the bullies, writing: “Happy Mother’s day. Mute and block any skidmarks.”

Prior to setting her account to private, Jameela Jamil rinsed Roman and showed her support for Teigen.

“Man… this is a huge bummer,” she wrote. “It’s also always so distasteful and cliche to be a white woman slamming women of colour building big brands and being successful in business. Did she forget to mention Martha Stewart’s cookware or was it just the two Asian women she’s angry with?”

Jamil then pointed out that Roman chose to criticise two Asian women, without mentioning any men or white women who have also brought out cookware ranges: “It is hard to ignore a white woman trashing only women of colour in her takedown.

“She didn’t mention Martha Stewart, Jamie Oliver, Gordon Ramsay, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marco Pierre White having cookbooks/brands/cookware/Instagrams… etc. just two Asian women, Chrissy and Marie.”

And as for folks taking Alison Roman’s defence, believe me when I say I have scoured the internet to find celebs who have shown support to the author but couldn’t find a single shred of evidence.

Not a post, not a comment, not a tweet – not even so much as a ‘like’ on a post that backed her.

Looks like Teigen is the real winner here.