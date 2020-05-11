Chrissy Teigen has set her Twitter to private after receiving a torrent of abuse from dickheads who seemingly thrive off making other people feel like shit. It comes after the cookbook author shared she was devastated by Alison Roman‘s comments about her.

Roman, a food writer for the New York Times and author of Nothing Fancy, criticised Teigen in an interview published by The New Consumer over the weekend. While flogging her upcoming cookware capsule collection and TV series, Roman singled out Marie Kondo and Teigen for capitalising on their popularity.

“Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” she said. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of fucking money.”

Teigen said the comments were a “huge bummer”, especially because she was such a big fan of Roman’s. “I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article,” Teigen tweeted.

She went on to defend her blog, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, tweeting: “I didn’t ‘sell out’ by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that … This ‘farm’ you think of doesn’t exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs.”

Many leapt to Teigen’s support, sharing their disappointment that Roman would tear down two successful women in order to make herself look better. Others were merely confused about her point, considering she’s also releasing her own capsule collection.

And despite initially digging in her heels, Roman inevitably apologised to Teigen.

Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash ???? — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 8, 2020

Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along. — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

And that was seemingly the end of it, until Teigen revealed the severe amount of shit she has since copped from people.

“I really hate what this drama has caused this week,” she tweeted this morning. “Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island’, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break.”

Teigen revealed in 2018 that she became pregnant with both Luna and Miles via in vitro fertilisation. “They were sharing the same little petri dish together. It’s crazy,” she said at the time.

“This is what always happens,” she continued on Twitter. “The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails.”

As of the time of writing, Teigen’s account on Twitter is still on private.