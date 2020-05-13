Just when you thought Chrissy Teigen was free from drama after ending her feud with Alison Roman, she’s now been dragged into another scandal.
The Cravings author clapped back at a Twitter user who alleged that she copied one of her popular recipes from a cook named Chef Mike.
“You can’t cook or not copy someone’s idea from their cookbook! It’s copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own shit! Ya fucking bum!” the user tweeted. “Chef Mike saw your shit and might file a suit! I just saw you review and he called me! Stick with your Phillipino shit.”
“Oh and he called me because his NY restaurant is closed and was reading the article about you and that sparked his rage,” the angry tweeter adds. “Yes, he cooked for your family too. I told him he should do a virtual restaurant show, to show the cooking to table and how things work.”
Teigen replied, “No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn’t be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit.”
please tell me who this chef mike is? so I can speak to him? I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love. imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven't heard of you?
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020
At around this time yesterday, Teigen accepted Roman’s lengthy apology, effectively ending their big bust up.
