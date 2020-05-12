Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter to put the Alison Roman feud to bed.

Shortly after Roman’s “formal” apology, Teigen wrote a long-ass Twitter thread, beginning with: “Thank u for this, @alisoneroman.”

“To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologise for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they more so stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!”

She went on to call out folks who bullied Roman, writing: “I don’t agree with the pile-on, ppl waiting with bated breath for apologies, deciding if that apology is good, the ppl who say u were right & never needed to in the first place – there are so many different types in this kind of situation & tbh, I just want it to be over.”

Surprisingly, she actually stated that she thought she and Roman are “alike in so many ways.”

“I remember the exact time I realised I wasn’t allowed to say whatever popped in my head-that I couldn’t just say things in the way that so many of my friends were saying.

“Before, I never really knew where I stood in the industry, in the world.”

Ah well, all’s well that ends well.