Chrissy Teigen has expressed disappointment at the news that her former nemesis Alison Roman has been put on “temporary leave” from the New York Times.

Teigen addressed the news on Twitter, writing: “I hope we can laugh about it one day but I’m not happy with the NYT leave so she def can’t laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way.”

A New York Times spokesperson told The Daily Beast that Roman’s biweekly food column is “on temporary leave” following the Chrissy Teigen backlash.

The social media star also responded to a tweet from New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss, who wrote that all Roman had to do to be “cancelled” was to “criticise a celebrity.”

“I don’t like this one bit and I’m doing what I can (off Twitter) to make that known,” Chrissy replied.

Teigen shared similar sentiments on Wednesday, responding to one user that she “very publicly forgave [Roman] and am getting very much blamed for her leave.”

Both Teigen and Roman recently put an end to their bitter feud after their words went viral.