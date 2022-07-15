The latest Thor flick, Thor: Love & Thunder, is finally out and it’s safe to say your boy Chris Hemsworth smashed it once again.

The movie has already made USD$400 million worldwide and despite the mixed reviews, it’s just a straight-up hoot of a film.

Given the glorious box office success of these Marvel flicks, you’d think the Aussie legend would be on a pretty penny, right?

According to Variety, Hemsworth copped a whopping $20 million to play the godly hero in the latest installment.

Hemsworth has been portraying Thor since 2011 and as you’d imagine, his salary has increased significantly since then.

For the first Thor flick, Hemsworth made just USD$1,50,000 (a gorgeous number to us mere mortals, but a farcry from where he’s at now!).

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hemsworth’s net worth (hehe) is $130 million. He is actually one of the highest paid Marvel actors.

Business Insider revealed that Chris Evans made $1 million for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

As for Robert Downey Jr., The Hollywood Reporter reported that he made $500,000 for the OG Iron Man flick.

THR also reported that the late Chadwick Boseman made $2 million for the hit 2018 flick Black Panther, while Brie Larson copped $5 million for 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Big cutie Tom Holland scored $500,000 for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, according to The Daily Mail.

While The Worst Chris, Chris Pratt, made a “low seven figures” for 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, per Forbes.

