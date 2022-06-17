Got much on this weekend? Well I suggest you bail on your plans and watch the epic new Chris Hemsworth movie Spiderhead which lands on Netflix tonight.

Based on a 2010 New Yorker short story by the darkly funny American writer George Saunders, the flick shows the divine Aussie like we’ve never seen him before.

Hemsworth plays Steve Abnesti, a quirky rich genius who’s developed a strange new drug that could change humanity forever.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Hemsworth said he was intrigued by the idea of playing “an unconventional” character.

“That opportunity definitely excited me because you’re boundless with where you can take it,” he said.

“Anytime that we thought it was too conventional or familiar, we thought: ‘OK, let’s come at it from another angle’.”

During lockdown, the Convention Center in Queensland was converted into a studio space where Netflix was able to shoot the movie.

Joining Hemsworth is Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller who plays a guinea pig, so to speak, to Abnesti’s experiments.

Hemsworth told us that he and Teller formed quite a bond while filming, so much so that he even brought the American along to his mum’s bday bash.

“Miles came down to my place for my mum’s birthday. I just said, ‘Come along, this will be fun!'” he recalled.

“I showed him around and he loved it here, as most people do. We’re spoiled here with the diversity in our locations. He was impressed.”

I then asked if he introduced Teller to any Aussie slang or snacks and he responded: “Ah, not really. I feel like Vegemite is always the first thing they ask about and it’s a question of, ‘Do they actually eat that?’

“But Miles was down for anything, so I showed him around.”

Before we wrapped up, I asked Chris for his thoughts on the viral Miles Teller shirtless scene in Top Gun.

“I haven’t seen it yet, but I heard about Miles’ shirt-off scene while we were shooting,” he responded.

“He kept saying ‘You should’ve seen me two weeks ago. I’ve lost [the rig] now, but wait ’til ya see the movie! [laughs]”

Spiderhead hits Netflix tonight.

The rest of the interview is coming soon to PEDESTRIAN.TV.