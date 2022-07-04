Chris Hemsworth is so goddamn pretty, you’d imagine that even on his most hideous day he’d be better looking than most, right?

Well I dunno about that now after seeing what he looks like in his new flick Furiosa.

The prequel to George Miller‘s Mad Max: Fury Road has just begun filming in Sydney and set pics are starting to pop up online.

In the sneaky shots, Chris can be seen mincing around set in a red beard and prosthetic nose and I’ve gotta tell ya, it’s not the prettiest of pictures.

Joining Chris and his unattractive get-up was his fam Elsa Pataky and their twin sons Tristan and Sasha, daughter India Rose and Chris’ father Craig Hemsworth, all of whom are playing small roles in the film.

Filming is taking place on the famous sand hills of Kurnell which featured in the third Mad Max film Beyond Thunderdome back in 1985 (starring queen Tina Turner).

Furiosa began production in Broken Hill in April.

It’s an origin story about Imperator Furiosa, played by The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

The character Furiosa was originally portrayed by Charlize Theron in the hit 2015 flick Mad Max: Fury Road.

According to a development application (DA) to the Sutherland Shire Council that was obtained by Daily Mail, filming in Kurnell is expected to continue until October.

Last year, ex-NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the highly anticipated Mad Max prequel would be filmed locally.

Berejiklian said it would be the “largest film ever to be filmed here”, creating 850 jobs and pumping at least $350 million into the local economy. Nothing to sneeze at! Not even from Hemsworth’s large prosthetic nose.

She also praised the movie’s cast and crew, and said the production would “showcase Australian talent at its best”.

“Chris, who’s made Australia his home, he’s a global superstar and works here in NSW, and I couldn’t feel prouder about him and his generation of actors that are really continuing to put Australia on the map,” Berejiklian said.

Furiosa is set to be released in 2024.