Indigenous boy Quaden Bayles has confirmed he’ll be starring in the upcoming movie Mad Max: Furiosa.

That, my friends, is what we call a ‘yuge bloody slay.

The 11-year-old icon revealed the news on Monday via Instagram.

“Can’t wait to watch on the big screen next year,” he wrote alongside a photo of the cast, which includes Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Kameron Hood and Goran D. Kleut.

Director George Miller first announced the news in August last year during an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald‘s Good Weekend magazine, but Bayles only confirmed it on Monday.

Miller told the publication his relationship with Bayles began after he saw the upsetting video the young Murri boy’s Mum Yarraka Bayles shared to social media in 2020, which showed her son crying and contemplating suicide after being bullied at school for his dwarfism.

Already distressed by the video, Miller said he was pissed off when News Corp columnist Miranda Devine accused Bayles and his mother of filming the video as “a scam” to make money, and made the baseless allegation that the then nine-year-old boy was an “actor”.

“I thought, ‘What the hell would she know about that?’” he said.

“That really fired me up.”

Starring in Mad Max: Furiosa won’t be Bayles’ first time in front of the camera. After noted nonce Devine entered the chat in the most horrible way possible, Miller offered him a role in Three Thousand Years of Longing alongside Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

“It was good for us and it was good for him,” he told Good Weekend.

“And he did such a good job that he’s got a small role in Furiosa.”

It hasn’t been confirmed what the nature of Bayles’ part in the flick will be, but according to the interview with Good Weekend he’ll be starring as a “vividly dressed” extra. I am truly gagging to see what the ensemble will look like.

Mad Max: Furiosa will serve as a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and will be hitting the big screen in 2024.