Channing Tatum reportedly caused a bit of a scene at a shmick London restaurant after reportedly wrongly accusing fans of secretly snapping pics of him without consent.

The Lost City star was noshing at lush establishment Louie in Covent Garden while on a break from filming the Magic Mike flick when the alleged incident occurred, The Sun reported.

A spy told the site, “There was a group of six enjoying a meal and taking pictures of each other.”

The insider continued, “Channing thought they were taking pictures of him and furiously stuck his middle finger up at them.

“The next thing, the maitre d’ was telling them to leave.”

It comes after the rumoured on-set drama on Magic Mike’s Last Dance which led to Thandiwe Newton being ousted as the female lead.

Although it was initially alleged that Newton’s exit was a result of a heated argument between her and Tatum, several sources have told Page Six that she left due to family issues.

During the press tour for The Lost City, I chatted with Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe about the flick which starred Tatum as well.

Sandra gushed about Channing, describing him as “sweet.”

“[The booze used on set] was not real, but Channing, sweetly, when he knew I was having really rough days, if we were anywhere near a bar, he would end the day by handing me a mama’s helper, which was my little tequila drink,” she said.

“And he would just walk over and just hand it to me. I’d be standing in a corner somewhere and he’d just hand it to me and walk away.”

Although she clarified that “the drinking of tequila didn’t happen until the end of the day,” which is fair.

The Lost City is in cinemas now!