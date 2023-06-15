Cameron Diaz Posted A Glimpse Of Her Fridge On IG & I Can’t Tell If It’s My Dream Or Nightmare

It’s the collab no one asked for, no one needed, but strangely, feels so natural and intuitive that I wanna scream. Cameron Diaz has teamed up with Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle brand Goop to release a salad.



But the best bit?



Cameron took to IG to introduce her collab with the luxe brand and gave us a sneak peek into her fridge. Naturally, it only contained boxes of the salad in question and copious amounts of white wine.



It’s truly iconic behaviour and I can’t tell if this is my dream or my worst nightmare.



On one hand, I aspire to be a hot lady of leisure chilling at home eating gorgeously curated salads and sipping on a dry savvy B. On the other hand, this girlie loves chowing down on processed cold-cut meats.



I guess we can’t have it all.

(Image Source: Instagram / Cameron Diaz @camerondiaz)

While the fridge looks absolutely ridiculous, businesswoman Cameron knows what she’s doing.



The wine bottles are products of her own organic wine company, Avaline. And according to the Charlie’s Angels icon, her goopy salad “pairs perfectly with our new Avaline Sauvignon Blanc“.



One bottle of a crisp white will set you back around 40 buckaroos. Get that bag, sis!







While I’m talking a lot of shit about this partnership, the salad kinda looks like it slaps. It’s got lettuce, mango slaw, snow peas, carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, and avo, and is topped with candied cashews, puffed rice, and cashew vinaigrette. Big yum.



Truth be told, the partnership of two Hollywood starlets who physically look like the same person in different fonts, isn’t entirely surprising. Especially since Cameron and Gwyneth have been pals for over 20 years.



Say what you will about Cameron’s fridge but at least it makes it easy to write the shopping list each week.

