Sorry folks, we’ve all been made a fool of. It turns out that Jennifer Aniston did not in fact eat that viral salad we all thought she ate during the filming of Friends. She is not making friends with salad right now, is she? She never made Friends with this salad, literally. (That was an obvious joke that needed to be said, sue me.)

The salad was a dish that Courteney Cox claimed Jennifer ate every day for over a decade while filming Friends. It consisted of turkey bacon, garbanzo beans, bulgur, pistachios, parsley, chickpeas, mint and crumbled feta. I feel like I’m sitting at a bougie restaurant needing to google the menu with those ingredients, to be honest with you.

Anyway, it went viral for reasons probably associated with the fact that someone ate the same thing every day for 10 years. I can’t look at tuna after I’ve spent the week before payday consuming it, so I understand the need to bang on about something most are unable to comprehend. Also she’s very fit-looking so there’s that too, I assume. TikTok went nuts recreating the recipe.

A recipe that was never eaten by Jennifer.

READ MORE Jennifer Aniston Is Getting Slammed For Saying Social Media Stars Harm The Acting Industry

“I’m sorry, I feel like I’m disappointing everybody, but that’s not my salad,” Jennifer told Shape last week. “It looks delicious, but it’s not the salad that I had on Friends.”

What a stitch-up. To add salt to the wound, Jennifer also told ELLE she “would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract.”

Jennifer did eat salads though, just not the one we thought, so not everything in this life is a lie.

It was made of shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, garbanzo beans, bacon and basic vinaigrette, if you care. Sounds fairly similar, just less tasty, but go off sis.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her on IG here.