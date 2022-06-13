Jennifer Aniston has come under fire for comments she made about the new generation of entertainers.

Speaking to Sebastian Stan for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the Friends star expressed that she’s glad she got her start before the internet generated new roles for celebrities (influencers, YouTubers, etc).

She even took issue with streaming services, which is ironic given that she was promoting the upcoming season of The Morning Show – a streaming service series.

“I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today,” she said.

“More streaming services, you’re famous from TikTok, you’re famous from YouTube, you’re famous from Instagram. It’s almost like it’s diluting the actor’s job.”

Aniston is now copping a ton of backlash, with many people pointing out that her parents are millionaire industry veterans.

No you didn’t …Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston herself is a nepotism baby most of the celebrities back then were nepotism babies and now are nepotism babies… please https://t.co/4iaRMAZvza — watermelon salad (@t1ttss) June 13, 2022

Nepotism is rampant in Hollywood—it's virtually impossible for up-and-coming artists to break into the industry. Even Jennifer Aniston is related to industry insiders.

Social media has given opportunities to people that would've been otherwise told they weren't good enough. pic.twitter.com/JBbDHUUAKt — Natasha Abe (@natasha_abe) June 13, 2022

jennifer aniston (nepotism baby) wants to talk about diluting the actors job. right. https://t.co/ODZtBDzDVU — sk (@kirkxxs) June 13, 2022

Idk I kind of like that we aren’t forced to be entertained by only what Hollywood feeds us . Equal opportunity — ✨✨Panda (@NinjaPopStar) June 13, 2022

Jennifer Aniston's parents were both millionaire actors embedded in the film industry. Their connections allowed for Aniston to have the career that she has. Not trying to minimise what she did in her career but I actually think some of this move away from industry elite is good. — Skandar (@skandarmalik4) June 13, 2022

In response to Jennifer’s statements during the interview, Sebastian said: “That brings me to something I’m curious to ask you about The Morning Show. Did you find anything different with it being a streaming service? Or how did you approach the dialogue piece of this?”

“Well, Friends was — half-hour was so easy compared … I mean, you had an audience,” she responded.

“And by the way, every actor who was a film actor who came onto our show, they were terrified. It was like, ‘Who are these people laughing at what I’m saying?’ I think The Morning Show feels like you’re shooting a film, although you’re covering much more real estate a day.”

Here’s the thing, I totally understand that it must be frustrating to watch the likes of Addison Rae get cast as the lead role in movies based solely on her TikTok following.

But A) Jennifer Aniston isn’t really one to talk given who her parents are. And B) is it really so bad that the birth of streaming services means there’s more roles out there for entertainers?

Why be so exclusive? Is that what Rachel Green would be like? Actually, it probably is. But we should still do better.