In her latest wholesome endeavour, sweet bébé angel Britney Spears is holding her first ever solo art exhibition. *Cries in rainbows and flowers*

French art gallery Galerie Sympa took to Instagram to announce the glorious expo: “We’re thrilled to announce that we will be opening @britneyspears first solo show in a contemporary art gallery.”

The show is aptly-titled “Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!” – which pays tribute to an OG Britney caption – and will take place on January 18.

So, like, hey, pop on by if you happen to be in the area of Figeac, France between 6-9PM.

Brit’s no stranger to the ol’ brush and canvas, having hinted at her love for painting over the past couple of years on Instagram.

In 2017, one of her flower paintings was sold for $10,000USD at a charity auction, with proceeds being donated to victims of a Las Vegas mass shooting which had taken place a month prior.

Now, I’m going to put on my protective mum hat here, but we have no choice but to protect these wholesome-swirly-flower-butterfly paintings at all costs. After all, Britney, herself, recently called out haters who constantly diss her Instagram page, admitting that they make it hard for her “to keep wanting to share”, and I fear that hate towards her art will have a similar impact.

So, fam, please just…

…Unless it’s to praise her for being so damn pure and angelic.

After all, in the words of our true saviour, sometimes just gotta play.