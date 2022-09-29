In a ‘yuge, iconic moment for Aussie art, Brisbane artist James Hillier — AKA Nordacious — is now one of the official cover artists for Elton John and Britney Spears‘ banging collab tune ‘Hold Me Closer’.

Ya bloody love to see it.

Basically, Sir John himself held a competition over on his Insta showcasing a bunch of amazing artwork celebrating the song. That included Hillier’s piece.

John then got the people to vote on their faves, and the top two pieces of art were chosen for limited-edition CDs of the single.

Some action for the ‘ol Toyota CD player methinks.

Ultimately, Hillier and Barcelona-based artist Vinni Zone (@vinnizone) were selected. Hiller’s artwork features on CD single two, which includes the Joel Corry ‘Hold Me Closer’ remix.

Huge congrats, team!

In an Instagram post, Hillier thanked everyone who voted and of course, Britney and Elton themselves.

“To Elton John and Britney Spears, words can’t adequately describe how surreal and significant this is for me,” they said.

“I’ve admired your artistry my whole life. To be affiliated in this official capacity is deeply special, and I’ll cherish it always.”

If you ask me: incredibly well deserved.

Hiller also had a chat to the ABC about the win, where he explained the record label reached out and asked if he wanted to join in the competition.

“Elton had been sharing some of his favourite fan art since the song was announced, and mine was in the mix… which was a lovely surprise.

“I got contacted by the label and asked if I wanted to be a part of it and naturally I was like, ‘Hell yes’.”

Absolutely the correct answer.

Hillier spoke about the fact Britney had previously reshared a Nordacious art piece to her Insta. This was during the peak of the legal battle to fight the singer’s conservatorship.

“It was a reference from something Britney had posted on her social media,” Hillier said.

“Then a day later I was like ‘Boom, I got notification that Britney Spears has just reposted this’.”

Clearly Britney is a fkn fan! And honestly, as she should be.