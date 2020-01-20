Brad Pitt, upon receiving a gong at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, took the piss out of Quentin Tarantino‘s foot fetish, his divorce, and his dating life. The man, the man is unstoppable.

Daddy took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood. Deserved. He also took home its equivalent at the Golden Globes, which I feel means an Oscar is probably on its way.

ANYWHO, when Pitt accepted the award he said, “I got to add this to my Tinder profile.”

Why don't we ever see Brad Pitt when we're swiping on Tinder?! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Don’t play with us, Brad.

He then thanked all his co-stars… and their feet. Context: If you’re unfamiliar with Tarantino’s apparent foot fetish – well, uh, the gist is a lot of his film’s feature feet. Women’s feet. I hate feet so I’m not going to get into it, but Pitt did. He really did.

“I want to thank my co-stars – Leo [DiCaprio], Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley‘s feet, Dakota Fanning‘s feet. Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”

Braaaad.

But wait, there’s more.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part – a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife… it’s a big stretch, big… [cuts to a whole heap of laughing actors including ex-wife Jennifer Aniston].”

Aniston, bless her, cheered and audibly woo’d at this part in the speech. You only need to check Twitter to see how that moment’s going down with fans.

But all jokes aside, Pitt gave such a lovely speech honouring his industry.

“Listen, I love our community. I love our community so much, it’s been amazing to me, I’ve met so many amazing people along the way. Each of us in the room, we know pain, we know loneliness, we bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace, we’ve had moments of wisdom, we bring that to the screen. We’ve all had a laugh at our ridiculousness, and we know funny and we bring it to the screen, and goddamn, I think that’s a worthy endeavour.”

This is Pitt's first individual Actor®. Pitt says he took inspiration for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth from Tom Laughlin's portrayal of Billy Jack #sagawards pic.twitter.com/WuvnxzZrJd — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Moments later, Aniston was honoured with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in Morning Show. And, because she’s a bloody winner (literally), she gave a shoutout to Adam Sandler who was snubbed by the Oscars for his role in Uncut Gems.

P.S.

Daddy.