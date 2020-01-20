Dan Levy and his dad Eugene, of the always-excellent Shitt’s Creek, were the most delightful dad-son duo at the SAG Awards earlier today, with Eugene going full dad mode and telling a long, long, long, long, long story to kick things off.

At the start of the show, the camera panned around the room and various actors told the story of how they got into the business. We heard from Christina Applegate, Cynthia Erivo and then the senior Levy, who regaled the crowd with a lengthy story about toilet paper commercials.

Dan Levy tried to shush his dad to no avail, and Tom Hanks may have gotten his feelings hurt a little bit:

We are honored to have each and every one of these actors with us tonight ???? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/m3u09hG1o0 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Next up, the pair presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a comedy series. While the two of them both star in a comedy series, unfortunately, neither was nominated, something Dan Levy did not fail to rub in:

Tony Shaloub picked up the honour for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, beating out Alan Arkin, Michael Douglas, Bill Hader and Andrew ‘Hot Priest’ Scott.