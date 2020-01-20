I love awards season I love awards seasonnnnnnn! Nothing is better than celebs all tizzied up, shuffling down a red carpet while paparazzi blind them into the ground with their camera flashes. Surprisingly, of all the award shows so far for 2020, the SAG Awards have cleaned TF up when it comes to style.

Yep, the famous acting folk BROUGHT IT THE HELL IN with their threads, especially (shock) the dudes and the kids??? IDK if you wanna peak in the style stakes as a child, but some of them have done it.

Anyway here’s all the glitzy glory for you bc you’re a hundred percent not reading my intro, I could tell you I killed a man and you’d be like yeah ok get to the pictures now lady.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Ok I SAID everyone smashed it but that excludes Millie Bobby Brown, whose stylist has for some ungodly reason dressed the adorable and usually stylish teen as DIANE KEATON. WHY. She looks like the fourth First Wives Club member.

MARGARET QUALLEY

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

The Chanel stan just out here being a Chanel stan, looking great but like come on Margs let’s see some psycho vintage thing up in here, you’re a model-actor, if anyone can pull of batshit haute couture it’s you, doll.

DANAI GURIRA

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

YESSSS I love a pop of colour when it’s an otherwise minimalist dress! Also this is how I dream for my cleavage to look. Instead it’s more like, part of my armpit.

JOEY KING

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

I like it. It’s not spectacular, but it’s beautiful and Joey’s been at every goddamn show so far, she can’t ALWAYS be on.

ALEXIS BLEDEL

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

The Gilmore Girl who sucked the fountain of youth dry looks pretty good, IDK about the flouffs of tulle at the elbows but whatever. People who design dresses seem to like adding shit to them that is unnecessary, I’ve given up fighting it at this point.

MARGOT ROBBIE

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

WHY ARE WE DOING SLUT STRANDS ON THE RED CARPET AND WHY IS SHE ON HER WAY TO A HIGHLAND FLING LATER.

LILI REINHART

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

I can’t decide with this one, she partially looks like the human embodiment of Top Deck chocolate but also the pearl trim is cute?

SAMIRA WILEY

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

It’s FUCKING hard to make navy fun, but Samira’s done it here.

HELENA BONHAM CARTER

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
  1. The only time I’ll allow sunglasses on the red carpet. 2. MUUUUUUUUM!

GLENN CLOSE

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Mum but make it “yer a wizard ‘arry!”

LUPITA NYONG’O

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

It’s fine??? I don’t love the contrasting bodice. It takes it from couture to Mr K, in my opinion.

NATALIA DYER & CHARLIE HEATON

 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

I have had to refrain from text-screaming this entire paragraph – what a DRESS! It’s everything I dream of in a red carpet gown, and the hair is perfect and the makeup…. and the SEXY BOYFRIEND and I just love them together as a couple, and Charlie works a tux so well… heaven. Best on ground.

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Gwendoline’s ~thing~ is wearing outrageous couture gowns on red carpets, and she pulls it off. It’s about going SO batshit that no one can fault you because it’s MEANT to look hideous, you know?

That being said, this isn’t one of her best. Bring back that weird shit where you dressed like a valiant knight or whatever that was.

ANDREW SCOTT

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

I’m not coping with Hot Priest At A 70s Wedding right now. It’s perfect.

WINONA RYDER

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

I TOLD you everyone was smashing it – yes, yes there’s a questionable tux involved here but that fact she’s channelling – and nailing – Lydia Deetz is just iconic.

ALFIE ALLEN

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

As you know, I’ll always give points to any guy who opts out of the boring black tux vibe. I don’t love this jacket, but I love it more than beigetown Arizona dudes in standard tuxes.

CAMILA MENDES

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Yeah look, the overall dress is gorgeous on her but moulded boob parts never cease to turn an expensive dress into a cheap knock-off vibe.

JULIA BYTTERS

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

I am obsessed with this girl. She was the precocious kid in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and is clearly gunning for Millie Bobby Brown’s title of chicest child in Hollywood – at the SAGs, she’s winning.

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

What a LORD. This is amazing.

DAN LEVY

 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Again, I don’t LOVE this coat suit jacket business but I just can’t help enjoying any mens style on red carpets that’s somewhat unique. Wear literally nothing except for glomesh budgie smugglers and a cowboy hat, someone! And by someone I mean ONLY DIPLO. No I’m not just repeating my dream from last night.

DAKOTA FANNING

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Ok does ANYONE else think she needed a bit of blonde toner before the red carpet.

CHLOE COLEMAN

 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

This kid was in Big Little Lies & is also a contender for most stylish red carpet child. The clips!!! I can’t.

NATHALIE EMMANUEL

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

There’s a real 2020 awards season trend of “when in doubt, chuck a bow on it” and I am NOT enjoying it at all.

NOAH SCHNAPP

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

I wish you took off that waist tie Noah but I 400% LOVE the energy of a light blue silk suit!!!!

FINN WOLFHARD

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

It’s standard tux levels but it’s also sweet baby angel Finn. You can’t hate.

CASEY THOMAS BROWN

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

….wot.

GATEN MATARAZZO

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Ugh what a PEACH! What a little DELIGHT! I love him so much. I also really do love a checkered suit.

DACRE MONTGOMERY & LIV POLLOCK

 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Dacre in white = MY LOINS. Liv in a Strictly Ballroom costume = insanely gorgeous, but not really an awards show vibe.

KATHRYN NEWTON

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

I just love this a lot. I couldn’t even tell you why. There’s something about a gloriously pouffey gown with a modern neckline that does things for me.

ZOE KRAVITZ

 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Yes to this whole Jackie O vibe right here.

REESE WITHERSPOON

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

It’s like sexy mum bondage!! I love it!

ELISABETH MOSS

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

I forever love frothy pink things, like this dress.

