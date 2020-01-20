I love awards season I love awards seasonnnnnnn! Nothing is better than celebs all tizzied up, shuffling down a red carpet while paparazzi blind them into the ground with their camera flashes. Surprisingly, of all the award shows so far for 2020, the SAG Awards have cleaned TF up when it comes to style.

Yep, the famous acting folk BROUGHT IT THE HELL IN with their threads, especially (shock) the dudes and the kids??? IDK if you wanna peak in the style stakes as a child, but some of them have done it.

Anyway here’s all the glitzy glory for you bc you’re a hundred percent not reading my intro, I could tell you I killed a man and you’d be like yeah ok get to the pictures now lady.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

Ok I SAID everyone smashed it but that excludes Millie Bobby Brown, whose stylist has for some ungodly reason dressed the adorable and usually stylish teen as DIANE KEATON. WHY. She looks like the fourth First Wives Club member.

MARGARET QUALLEY

The Chanel stan just out here being a Chanel stan, looking great but like come on Margs let’s see some psycho vintage thing up in here, you’re a model-actor, if anyone can pull of batshit haute couture it’s you, doll.

DANAI GURIRA

YESSSS I love a pop of colour when it’s an otherwise minimalist dress! Also this is how I dream for my cleavage to look. Instead it’s more like, part of my armpit.

JOEY KING

I like it. It’s not spectacular, but it’s beautiful and Joey’s been at every goddamn show so far, she can’t ALWAYS be on.

ALEXIS BLEDEL

The Gilmore Girl who sucked the fountain of youth dry looks pretty good, IDK about the flouffs of tulle at the elbows but whatever. People who design dresses seem to like adding shit to them that is unnecessary, I’ve given up fighting it at this point.

MARGOT ROBBIE

WHY ARE WE DOING SLUT STRANDS ON THE RED CARPET AND WHY IS SHE ON HER WAY TO A HIGHLAND FLING LATER.

LILI REINHART

I can’t decide with this one, she partially looks like the human embodiment of Top Deck chocolate but also the pearl trim is cute?

SAMIRA WILEY

It’s FUCKING hard to make navy fun, but Samira’s done it here.

HELENA BONHAM CARTER

The only time I’ll allow sunglasses on the red carpet. 2. MUUUUUUUUM!

GLENN CLOSE

Mum but make it “yer a wizard ‘arry!”

LUPITA NYONG’O

It’s fine??? I don’t love the contrasting bodice. It takes it from couture to Mr K, in my opinion.

NATALIA DYER & CHARLIE HEATON

I have had to refrain from text-screaming this entire paragraph – what a DRESS! It’s everything I dream of in a red carpet gown, and the hair is perfect and the makeup…. and the SEXY BOYFRIEND and I just love them together as a couple, and Charlie works a tux so well… heaven. Best on ground.

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE

Gwendoline’s ~thing~ is wearing outrageous couture gowns on red carpets, and she pulls it off. It’s about going SO batshit that no one can fault you because it’s MEANT to look hideous, you know?

That being said, this isn’t one of her best. Bring back that weird shit where you dressed like a valiant knight or whatever that was.

ANDREW SCOTT

I’m not coping with Hot Priest At A 70s Wedding right now. It’s perfect.

WINONA RYDER

I TOLD you everyone was smashing it – yes, yes there’s a questionable tux involved here but that fact she’s channelling – and nailing – Lydia Deetz is just iconic.

ALFIE ALLEN

As you know, I’ll always give points to any guy who opts out of the boring black tux vibe. I don’t love this jacket, but I love it more than beigetown Arizona dudes in standard tuxes.

CAMILA MENDES

Yeah look, the overall dress is gorgeous on her but moulded boob parts never cease to turn an expensive dress into a cheap knock-off vibe.

JULIA BYTTERS

I am obsessed with this girl. She was the precocious kid in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and is clearly gunning for Millie Bobby Brown’s title of chicest child in Hollywood – at the SAGs, she’s winning.

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

What a LORD. This is amazing.

DAN LEVY

Again, I don’t LOVE this coat suit jacket business but I just can’t help enjoying any mens style on red carpets that’s somewhat unique. Wear literally nothing except for glomesh budgie smugglers and a cowboy hat, someone! And by someone I mean ONLY DIPLO. No I’m not just repeating my dream from last night.

DAKOTA FANNING

Ok does ANYONE else think she needed a bit of blonde toner before the red carpet.

CHLOE COLEMAN

This kid was in Big Little Lies & is also a contender for most stylish red carpet child. The clips!!! I can’t.

NATHALIE EMMANUEL

There’s a real 2020 awards season trend of “when in doubt, chuck a bow on it” and I am NOT enjoying it at all.

NOAH SCHNAPP

I wish you took off that waist tie Noah but I 400% LOVE the energy of a light blue silk suit!!!!

FINN WOLFHARD

It’s standard tux levels but it’s also sweet baby angel Finn. You can’t hate.

CASEY THOMAS BROWN

….wot.

GATEN MATARAZZO

Ugh what a PEACH! What a little DELIGHT! I love him so much. I also really do love a checkered suit.

DACRE MONTGOMERY & LIV POLLOCK

Dacre in white = MY LOINS. Liv in a Strictly Ballroom costume = insanely gorgeous, but not really an awards show vibe.

KATHRYN NEWTON

I just love this a lot. I couldn’t even tell you why. There’s something about a gloriously pouffey gown with a modern neckline that does things for me.

ZOE KRAVITZ

Yes to this whole Jackie O vibe right here.

REESE WITHERSPOON

It’s like sexy mum bondage!! I love it!

ELISABETH MOSS

I forever love frothy pink things, like this dress.