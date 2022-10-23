In the stuff of my horniest nightmares, it turns out Borat (AKA Sacha Baron Cohen) sent Kim Kardashian a birthday video in 2020. Kris Jenner re-shared the video on Saturday to mark her daughter’s 42nd anniversary of birth.

After watching the video, I can confirm it was like a celebrity Cameo vid crossed with a FaceTime from your grandad.

Truly horrific but simultaneously enlightening stuff.

@krisjenner Love this!! Thank you @Borat for the birthday wishes for @kimkardashian, and for always making us laugh!! Happy Birthday Kim!!!! I love you 😍🥰🥳🎂🍸💃🏻 #sachabaroncohen ♬ original sound – Kris

“Love this!!” wrote Kris in the TikTok’s caption.

“Thank you @Borat for the birthday wishes for @KimKardashian and for always making us laugh!!

“Happy Birthday Kim!!!! I love you.”

Big respect to Kris for getting in on the gag.

I guess the old saying rings true — the devil works hard big Kris Jenner works harder.

In the video, Borat claimed that Kim was his favourite Kardashian sister to make “hand party” to, closely followed by Kris and then…Rob.

Excuse me, “hand party”? I’d like to get a refund on my +1 to this “hand party”.

After calling Kim “Kimothy” and admitting his country just received Kim’s infamous NSFW film, the international diplomat called it a day.

Is it just me or does it feel like Borat is contractually obligated to randomly pop up in our social media feeds at least once every six months?

The character’s creator Sacha Baron Cohen always seems to find the most opportune moments to wheel Borat out again. For better or worse.

Worryingly, a bunch of folks in the comments section of Kris’ re-upload have zero idea who the fuck Borat is.

For anyone in that boat, here’s a cheeky lil’ explainer.

When it premiered, the original film titled Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan changed the world of cinema as we know it today.

Since then, the film’s cultural impacts have been felt worldwide — especially in the minds of the Kardashian family. Apparently.

After initially hating the film’s premise, the government of Kazakhstan finally got on board with the meme in 2020 and launched a tourism ad featuring Borat’s “very nice” catchphrase.

The series’ sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan premiered in 2020.

BRB, gonna re-watch both cinematic masterpieces.