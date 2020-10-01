Thanks for signing up!

The first trailer for Borat 2 has just been released and it’s very nice.

The follow-up flick to the iconic noughties comedy is titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Sacha Baron Cohen will be reprising his role as the titular Kazakh journalist who unintentionally, but hilariously, disrupts US politics, including barging in on a packed CPAC event where Vice President Mike Pence is delivering a speech.

The new film revolves around Borat (Cohen) and his daughter returning to America 14 years after the success of the 2006 film.

Check out the trailer for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm here:

The film launches on Amazon Prime on October 23.