The final ep of Bachelor In Paradise aired last night and our faves Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith finally got their happy ending.

The pair left Paradise together in a ‘yuge watershed moment, and as we know from the finale, they’re still a couple IRL and even moved in together in Western Australia, which we absolutely love for them.

But here’s the tea: According to reality TV podcast So Dramatic!, shortly after leaving Paradise, the pair split for a bit and got with other people. Absolutely no shame in that, right?

Welp, not according to ex Bachie star Bill Goldsmith who, desperate for attention, has taken to his Instagram Story to rain on their parade with a slut-shamey post aimed at the happy couple.

Actually no, it was just aimed at Alisha, proving misogyny is still alive and well in 2020.

Goldmith shared a screenshot of Daily Mail Australia’s report on the story that read: ‘Bachelor in Paradise shock scandal! Lovebirds Glenn and Alisha “hooked up” with other people after leaving Paradise.’

As spotted by Bachelor Insta page Bachie Funny, Bill shared the article and captioned it, “‘Hooked up’ @DailyMailAU you are being too kind, wait ’til you hear the full details hahaha,” along with a squirting and eggplant emoji.

The report’s headline clearly states ‘GLENN and Alicia “hooked up” with other people’, not ‘Alicia, and Alicia only, “hooked up” with other people,’ so why is she the one being singled out here?

Lemme guess, because she’s a woman? Get fucked, mate.

But anyway, on to bigger and better things: The happy couple now live together in Western Australia and they’ve been going strong for nine months now.

All the best to these two crazy kids. Good always triumphs over evil. <3