Reality TV podcast So Dramatic! has come though with some spicy claims about Bachelor In Paradise stars Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith, dishing out a rumour that both hooked up with other people after the show was done.

It is strongly rumoured that Glenn will pop the question to Alisha on Sunday night’s finale. Filming for the current season wrapped in Fiji last December, and there are reports that the pair are now happily living together in his home town of Perth.

Whether or not that turns out to be true, there may have been trouble post-Paradise. According to So Dramatic!, Glenn met up with fellow Bachie alum Helena Sauzier at a buck’s party in Perth after filming was done, and they kissed “a couple of times.”

There are also rumours that Alisha “hooked up” with Scot Fuller at some point.

It remains to be seen whether this rumour is just an attempt to throw fans off the scent, but the pair appear to have worked things out. So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto said: “They managed to patch things up. They’re back together now and stronger than ever.”

Last week, Alisha’s ex Jules Bourne gave his take on the rumour that she has relocated, telling the podcast that he believe it to be true, saying:

“I don’t want to put out stalker vibes… but all the information is there. If you paid attention to Alisha’s Instagram, she has moved to Perth.”

The finale of Bachelor In Paradise airs tomorrow night on 10.