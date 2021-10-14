Australia’s mum and dad and Bachelor in Paradise royalty Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith are officially engaged. Awwwww.

Alisha announced the exciting news on Instagram today, and the couple look smitten AF. I’m in love.

“MEET MY FIANCÉ!,” she wrote.

“13.10.21 – Sunset at South Perth Foreshore. My heart is bursting.”

Glenn also shared the engagement news on his social media and wrote:

“She said yes! I get to marry my dream girl and best friend! Words can’t express how happy I am, Not just today but every day! The moment I met you in Fiji I knew you were the one. I love you.”

Fellow Bachie contestants congratulated the couple, like Jess Brody, Abbie Chatfield, Jake Ellis, Brooke Blurton and Renee Barrett.

“Wedding reception is going to be the reunion we never had,” Jess Brody commented.

“Omg. Congrats. Crying rn,” Abbie Chatfield wrote.

The couple won our hearts on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, appearing in the finale alongside the only other Paradise couple still together: Conor Canning & Mary Viturino.

It was amazing seeing this couple blossom on the show, especially after all the drama with Ciarran Stott and Tim Hanly. Their chemistry was evident from the get-go and most importantly both Glenn and Alisha seem like lovely, genuine people.

Alisha Aitken-Radburn appeared on Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor and was eliminated fairly early on. She then returned for the second season of Bachelor in Paradise and had her heart ripped out by the world’s worst communicator: Jules Bourne. Meanwhile, Glenn Smith appeared on Angie Kent‘s season of The Bachelorette and was actually headhunted for the show according to Alisha in an interview with MamaMia!.

Then finally the pair locked eyes for the first time on Bachelor in Paradise season three, and the rest is history.