Somehow I completely missed the release Netflix’s latest reality competitive series, The Big Flower Fight. It’s being pegged as ‘The Great British Bake Off’, but with plants, so just count me IN.

So in The Big Flower Fight, ten pairs of florists, sculptors, and garden designers from around the world push their talents to the limit to create extravagant as hell floral installations. The show is hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetrio. In each episode, the contestants will battle it out in a themed challenge to avoid elimination. Their fate in the competition lies in the hands of head judge Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht – strong name – and a handful of guest judges. Winners will have their sculptures displayed at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

It looks positively delightful, like the type of content you watch on a Saturday morning with a warm cuppa.  I have only watched the trailer, but this tweet alone makes me want to binge it right now.

“ANGRY FLORAL CRAB”.

Oh my god, I need to binge this.

The Big Flower Fight – all eight episodes of it – is streaming now on Netflix.

(It’s a 95% match for me on Netflix, which says it all. I’m so mad I didn’t hear about this sooner.)

Do you know what it reminds me of? Blown Away. If you haven’t watched the series yet, it’s pretty much in the same lane – except the contestant are glassblowers. Every episode, the gifted contestants compete to avoid elimination, creating the most bizarre and extraordinary works of art. It’s great viewing – something you’d binge once and then play in the background afterwards. That sort of content.

READ MORE
Ryan Murphy's Plot To Remake The 'Glee' Pilot From Scratch Is The Stuff Of Fever Dreams
READ MORE
Here's All The Sick Shows Coming To Netflix In June & Did Someone Say New Season Of 'The Sinner'?
Image: Netflix