Somehow I completely missed the release Netflix’s latest reality competitive series, The Big Flower Fight. It’s being pegged as ‘The Great British Bake Off’, but with plants, so just count me IN.

So in The Big Flower Fight, ten pairs of florists, sculptors, and garden designers from around the world push their talents to the limit to create extravagant as hell floral installations. The show is hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetrio. In each episode, the contestants will battle it out in a themed challenge to avoid elimination. Their fate in the competition lies in the hands of head judge Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht – strong name – and a handful of guest judges. Winners will have their sculptures displayed at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

It looks positively delightful, like the type of content you watch on a Saturday morning with a warm cuppa. I have only watched the trailer, but this tweet alone makes me want to binge it right now.

“ANGRY FLORAL CRAB”.

henceforth i will be devoting my life to this angry floral crab from the big flower fight pic.twitter.com/UN6T2sqbTn — Jill Capewell (@capeybara) May 24, 2020

If you think I didn't gasp when I opened Netflix and saw The Big Flower Fight (which is a new competition about 'garden sculpture') you would be wrong. — The Ripped Bodice (@TheRippedBodice) May 19, 2020

Someone said The Big Flower Fight is like The Great British Bake Off, but with plants. So I checked it out last night and COULD NOT STOP WATCHING. pic.twitter.com/Mm0ADHStq6 — Maria Pogosyan (@lunaglaz) May 21, 2020

If anyone is looking for something wholesome to watch check out The Big Flower Fight on Netflix. Think Great British Bake Off, but with flowers ???? — Jess Temby (@JessTemby) May 20, 2020

THE BIG FLOWER FIGHT ON NETFLIX IS THE MOST IMPORTANT TELEVISION. IT'S GBBO BUT W GIANT! FLORAL! SCULPTURES!!!!! I AM LOSING MY MIND!!! pic.twitter.com/oMrG86RbSv — Harper Yi (@HarperYi) May 20, 2020

The Big Flower Fight on Netflix is the greatest thing to happen to me this week pic.twitter.com/NCIMoEVF4h — Jayne Lee (@jayneleeY) May 21, 2020

OK GAYS THE TIME HAS COME ON NETFLIX THERES A SHOW CALLED THE BIG FLOWER FIGHT AND ITS BASICALLY JUST A BUNCH OF GAYS MAKING GIANT FLOWER SCULPTURES SO IF U LOVED THE FLOWERS IN MIDSOMMAR AND WONDERED LIKE ME HOW THEY PUT IT ALL TOGETHER THIS IS THE SHOW FOR YOU! LOOK AT THIS! pic.twitter.com/h54StMyIme — T ⚰️ (@coffinemoji) May 19, 2020

are any of my friends on here watching the big flower fight on netflix or do i need new friends — Greg Mania (@gregmania) May 22, 2020

The Big Flower Fight!!!! I love it!! — Jan (@jansportnyc) May 20, 2020

Why to watch The Big Flower Fight on Netflix #netflix #TheBigFlowerFight pic.twitter.com/T9WOR8qFBp — Don Vu (@LindaInHR) May 21, 2020

I think quarantine has worn me down emotionally because I just watched 4 eps of THE BIG FLOWER FIGHT and got emotional over an orangutan made of grass. Competence porn is so soothing pic.twitter.com/10XbRTfn8V — Diep Tran ????????‍♀️ (@diepthought) May 24, 2020

Oh my god, I need to binge this.

Halfway through The Big Flower Fight and I would die for Henck and Yan. pic.twitter.com/ks01vEIDFi — Debra819..social distancing since birth (@debra819) May 18, 2020

Has anyone watched The Big Flower Fight on Netflix? Henck & Yan's outfits get progressively more outre as the season proceeds. They are amazing artists, stuff they design is breathtaking, in beauty & scope. Personal style reminds me of steampunk crossed w/club kids of the 80's. pic.twitter.com/skVDeLOSWt — Bad Wolf at Home (@MariaLaGuera742) May 20, 2020

quick appreciation post for EVERY outfit worn by the brilliant @Natasia1andonly in the first series of the big flower fight! absolutely beautiful! pic.twitter.com/MbHllYAbvG — george (@george__coll) May 19, 2020

Not to be dramatic but I'd take a bullet for Jim & Ralph on The Big Flower Fight pic.twitter.com/RrBMJpOBDe — Sue Jordan ???? (@ItsCherrySue) May 21, 2020

Ryan & Andrew are amazing, but my absolute favourites on #BigFlowerFight are the father & son Ralph and Jim. They have worked together so wonderfully throughout the series & come on in leaps & bounds. Everyone should have a dad like Ralph. (Photo Credit Netflix) pic.twitter.com/iOFjYjXq0m — Aletta ???? (@Lettybird) May 19, 2020

PROTECT JIM AND RALPH FROM THE BIG FLOWER FIGHT AT ALL COSTS — max damjanovic (@maxdamjanovic) May 21, 2020

Can the Dad and Lad of The Big Flower Fight on Netflix adopt me???? pic.twitter.com/eRuyM6VfXl — Stephanie Best (@thebestofstephx) May 19, 2020

I don't understand why we're not all talking about The Big Flower Fight on Netflix (basically a pleasant GBBO ripoff, with flowers) and the fact that the head judge is named… Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) May 20, 2020

Can't stop thinking about this flower sculpture on The Big Flower Fight that's meant to be a Chinese guardian lion but looks like Socky from The Den pic.twitter.com/TU09CasBne — Merricat Blackwood (@aoife_riach) May 22, 2020

Here I am binging "The Big Flower Fight" on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/AVSgwrTC98 — ThereWillBeButtons (@MeghanTraynor) May 19, 2020

The Big Flower Fight – all eight episodes of it – is streaming now on Netflix.

(It’s a 95% match for me on Netflix, which says it all. I’m so mad I didn’t hear about this sooner.)

Do you know what it reminds me of? Blown Away. If you haven’t watched the series yet, it’s pretty much in the same lane – except the contestant are glassblowers. Every episode, the gifted contestants compete to avoid elimination, creating the most bizarre and extraordinary works of art. It’s great viewing – something you’d binge once and then play in the background afterwards. That sort of content.