You’re all set for spicy June content, bbs, ‘coz Netflix just unveiled their list of new titles and holy heck, they all slap.

The biggest items on the list are the OGs, including the fourth and final season of the hit series 13 Reasons Why.

Then there’s Queer Eye season 5, which sees our bois arrive in The City of Brotherly Love, otherwise known as Philadelphia.

This time around, the Fab Five will meet 10 new heroes, which means we’re getting ten whole episodes – Queer Eye‘s biggest season yet.

And last, but most definitely not least, there’s the brand new season of epic thriller series The Sinner.

The new season stars big hottie Matt Bomer as the bloke at the centre of a wild mystery.

What happens when you lose control? #TheSinner returns to @USA_Network with a new story in 2020. pic.twitter.com/qfDr5Np0Ij — The Sinner (@TheSinnerUSA) October 17, 2019

Peep the full list below:

ORIGINAL SERIES

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (2/6/2020)

M’entends-tu? (4/6/2020)

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (5/6/2020)

Queer Eye: Season 5 (5/6/2020)

Reality Z (10/6/2020)

F is for Family: Season 4 (12/6/2020)

Dating Around: Season 2 (12/6/2020)

The Search (12/6/2020)

The Woods (12/6/2020)

Marcella: Season 3 (14/6/2020)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (17/6/2020)

The Order: Season 2 (18/6/2020)

The Sinner: Jamie (19/6/2020)

Floor Is Lava (19/6/2020)

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2

The Politician: Season 2 (19/6/2020)

Crazy Delicious (24/6/2020)

Amar y vivir (26/6/2020)

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Coming Soon)

NETFLIX WEEKLY SERIES

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (episodes 4-7) (7/6/2020, 14/6/2020, 21/6/2020 & 28/6/2020)

NETFLIX FILM

The Last Days of American Crime (5/6/2020)

Choked: Palsa Bolta Hai (5/6/2020)

Da 5 Bloods (12/6/2020)

Feel the Beat (19/6/2020)

Wasp Network (19/6/2020)

Lost Bullet (19/6/2020)

One-Way to Tomorrow (19/6/2020)

Nobody Knows I’m here (Nadie sabe que estoy aquí) (24/6/2020)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (26/6/2020)

Adú (30/6/2020)

One Take (Coming in June)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Jo Koy: In His Elements (12/6/2020)

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (23/6/2020)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (30/6/2020)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Spelling the Dream (3/6/2020)

Lenox Hill (10/6/2020)

Babies: Part 2 (19/6/2020)

Father Soldier Son (19/6/2020)

Athlete A (24/6/2020)

Home Game (26/6/2020)

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 8 (29/5/2020)

ORIGINAL ANIME

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (4/6/2020)

A Whisker Away (18/6/2020)

BNA (30/6/2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Million Dollar Baby (1/6/2020)

The Lincoln Lawyer (1/6/2020)

Blinky Bill: The Movie (15/6/2020)

I Feel Pretty (30/6/2020)

The Holiday (30/6/2020)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (30/6/2020)

MORE

Rostered On Season 1 & 2 (12/6/2020)

The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie (1/6/2020)

Boogie Nights (1/6/2020)

Deepwater Horizon (1/6/2020)

Mission: Impossible (1/6/2020)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (1/6/2020)

Mission: Impossible II (1/6/2020)

Mission: Impossible III (1/6/2020)

Selena (1/6/2020)

The Ring (1/6/2020)

Dream House (1/6/2020)

Baby Boy (1/6/2020)

Moonlight (1/6/2020)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1/6/2020)

The Spy Next Door (1/6/2020)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (1/6/2020)

It: Chapter 2 (4/6/2020)

Marshall (7/6/2020)

Pixels (10/6/2020)

Get Hard (15/6/2020)

The Goldfinch (25/6/2020)

Mile 22 (27/6/2020)

Ocean’s 8 (27/6/2020)

Adrift (28/6/2020)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (28/6/2020)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (28/6/2020)

Scarface (30/6/2020)

Rush (30/6/2020)

Johnny English Reborn (30/6/2020)

Johnny English (30/6/2020)

The Expendables (30/6/2020)

The Expendables 3 (30/6/2020)

The Big Lebowski (30/6/2020)

Gifted (30/6/2020)

Pride & Prejudice (30/6/2020)

The Change-Up (30/6/2020)

It’s Complicated (30/6/2020)

Wrath of the Titans (30/6/2020)