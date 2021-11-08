You can say what ya bloody well want about Big Brother VIP, at least the show has had folks talking, and by folks, I don’t just mean our local yokels, I mean people overseas as well!

Last night’s episode of the Big Brother celebrity spinoff saw Caitlyn Jenner spill some tea about the status of her relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner and it’s made news across the globe because, well, it’s Kris fucking Jenner.

In an emotional moment, Caitlyn Jenner discussed the Kardashian family matriarch, telling the other guests: “I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be.

“I don’t have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it’s not.”

Caitlyn was then asked if she believes her ex has any “misgivings” about her, to which she responded, “I think that is an understatement.”

Caitlyn continued, “Our relationship is okay. I think it could be better just because of the kids. It’s always the way when you have that. It’s all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension?”

The scene has reverberated around the world, making headlines on top global entertainment sites such as E! News.

Not bad for a lil ol’ Aussie reality show, huh?

But anyway, enough about that shitshow, back to the other shitshow: Caitlyn and Kris.

The pair have had a notoriously strained relationship since their split and both parties have publicly aired their grievances, including Caitlyn writing a spicy tell-all book and Kris complaining about said book on the now-defunct Keeping Up With The Kardashians (RIP).

Here’s a clip of Kris and Kim Kardashian having a good bitch sesh about the book:

Keen for more goss from Caitlyn Jenner? Welp, I’m afraid ya won’t be getting it from her, because apparently she stipulated in her contract that she was to be yeeted out of the Big Brother Hotel early on in the piece so she could continue on the campaign trail for California Governor.

Sneaky sneaky!

Big Brother VIP continues tonight on 7 and 7Plus.