Following her wild eviction from last night’s episode of Big Brother, Talia Rycroft has slammed the show for supposedly editing her to look like the villain of the show.

Sharing an image to Instagram of herself hugging one of her nemeses, Hannah, as they welcomed the newcomers out of their cage, Talia captioned the image with the following shady sentence: “Hopefully big brother shows more of this next ep. Who wants less drama and more fun, loving moments this Sunday.”

An insider defended Talia during an interview with the Daily Mail, claiming that Talia’s appearance on screen is nothing like her true personality in real life.

“Talia is very family orientated and a sweetheart in real life – and absolutely nothing like what she’s started to be portrayed as [on Big Brother],” the insider said.

“Even some of the other housemates have been saying they’re surprised watching the episode back. The Talia they knew in the house was lovely. She’s had the worst edit.”

Fellow housemate Casey Mazzucchelli also took to Instagram to reveal that fans have taken the show too far as some had begun sending death threats to the Housemates.

“The way someone is acting may not resonate with you but do not send death threats to others,” Casey wrote.

“Please remember all cast are REAL PEOPLE.”

