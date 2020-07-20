Thanks for signing up!

Bless: The Big Brother romance is back on like Donkey Kong and we love that for them (but not for everyone else, aye).

The bromance bullies are still on their bullying BS and everyone’s pretty much done with it, from the other Housemates, to the fans, to yours truly.

Big Brother unleashes a dawg into the House and it reminds me of when you were in school and a stray dog invaded school grounds and everyone lost their shite.

“Everyone stay AWAY from the dog until the groundskeeper comes.”

After an hour of unbridled fun, Big Brother eliminates Banjo from the House and honestly, couldn’t he have taken Mat and / or Dan instead?

Highlights from the ep: 1. Dan admitting that he’s being both a sook and a “big baby.”

2. Sophie calling out Big Brother for being an absolute drama queen.

3. Someone other than the bromance winning the challenge (namely Chad).

With Mat and Sarah up for elimination, your girl is concerned that she’s goneskies ‘cos everyone loves the bromance ‘cos they’re supposedly really nice, relatable dudes and nah mate, that shtick didn’t work.

Both blokes are mean-spirited tyrants who have totally put viewers off with their continued bullying and here’s hoping neither of them win.

“Vote for yourself, the better” – we stan a sarcastic queen.

Sarah ends up copping the boot and our sassy bb shades the lads for voting her out and you fucken’ tell ’em, sis.

Matty Galea is the Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.