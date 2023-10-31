The Big Brother Cast List Just Dropped So Let’s Stalk Their Instas To See What We’re In For

Ever since Big Brother came back on our screens after a six-year hiatus in 2020, fans have been begging – nay, pleading – for the series to lean into its boundary-pushing origins. Remember the days when you’d sneak out of your room to try and catch a glimpse of a doona dance on Big Brother Up Late? Imagine being able to watch all the naughty stuff as an adult without living in fear that your parents will yell at you. Well, this season could be the one, my friends. You see, every contestant in the upcoming 2024 season is single and ready to mingle.

While Channel Seven won’t be bringing back Big Brother Up Late exactly, instead there will be Big Brother Uncut airing on 7plus. I’m talking about unblurred and uncensored moments from within the Big Brother House. Talk about a win for the dirty dawgs among us!

And, in some other great news for fans of the ye olde Big Brother, another beloved trope is being revisited: two twins playing as one housemate a lá the Logan twins in 2005. It’s about time the Logan twins had their own homage. That was television gold.



Anyway, the best bit about an all-singles season is that it’s got everything we love about Big Brother – the heightened emotions, the difficult challenges, the mental anguish of being in the same place for days on end etc etc – plus the added juice of a dating show. And one of my favourite things about dating shows is following everyone and seeing what happens to their relationships after they exit the bounds of their reality-television environment.

After all, sometimes when the stage lights are off, the person you’ve been pashing under the covers for eight weeks isn’t really as fab as your mind made them out to be, I guess. It makes for fascinating viewing, and scrolling, once everything has wrapped.

So, with that in mind, I’ve compiled the Instagrams of all of the hot single contestants on Big Brother 2024 for your stalking pleasure.

Annasophia, @annasophialambrou

AnnaSophia is a 30-year-old luxury fashion designer from the Northern Beaches of Sydney. She’s loud, loves a laff and is a self-proclaimed good liar. She admits that living in the house is going to be a doozy because she’s easily annoyed but she’s keen to see the single dudes in the house.

Her strategy to take home the $100,000 prize money is to be her “quirky, funny self”.

Annelise, @annelisedrake

24-year-old Annelise is heading into the house with one thing on her mind. No, no that, the fact that her nanna is going to be watching. So, to avoid any embarrassment, her game plan is to play hard to get.

Outside of the Big Brother house, Annelise is a dancer and a pilates instructor who dreams of owning a wellness centre one day.

Dion, @dionprasad

Dion is the first to admit he’s a bit of a shit-stirrer. Don’t believe me? Check out the 26-year-old lighting designer’s typical day: “wake up, workout, eat, have some fun, cause some shit, go to bed.”

While he has a competitive nature, Dion reckons his downfall would be if there’s a brunette chick in the house. Of course, he’s hoping to take home the cashola but if he doesn’t win, a blue tick on IG will do. Take what you can get, king!!!!

Graciemae, @graciemaesinclair

I already love 24-year-old Graciemae because she says she’s a practising psychic who thinks she’s part witch. My type of gal!

She currently works as a personal assistant in NSW and says that she could “fall in love with a pineapple if it looked at her the wrong way.”

I have no idea what that means but she seems fun.

Jake, @jakevella

Jake is a 25-year-old chippy from Victoria and even though the series hasn’t started yet, it’s already confirmed that this bloke is in a kind of love square with three of the gals in the house. Must be bloody nice, hey?

He describes himself as a bit of a flirt and a “loveable guy” whose strengths are “upper body”. But, although he seems like a sweet boy, he’s willing to do absolutely anything to stay in the house.

Josh, @josh33everett

Despite the IG pic giving pure model, Josh is a trade from NSW who says he’s ready to find a girlfriend. Sadly for his future GF, he says his diet consists of “sardines and lamb hearts” to maintain his chiselled bod.

But diet aside, the 28-year-old traction linesman likes to keep an open mind. He’s looking for a gal who is “loyal, easy going, very active, loves food and loves to travel.”

Fingers crossed there’s a gal like that in the house!

Lewis, @lewisbeerss



Lewis is a 26-year-old carpenter from Melbourne, brining the carpenter tally in the house to two. According to his bio, Lewis is a happy, charismatic dude who likes to “challenge male norms” by being “a tradie and a footballer” who is “not afraid to paint his nails and play Harry Styles on repeat”.

I know he’s from Melbourne but it’s like I’ve seen this trope all over Sydney’s inner west.

Anyway, he genuinely seems like a sweet boy who, when asked if he was open to meeting somebody in the house, responded with: “yeah brah.”



He’s giving favourite housemate energy but only time will tell.

Louis, @louisphillips12

Louis is a 24-year-old AFL player and model from Melbourne who runs his own fitness and social media business.

He says that he falls in love super easily and struggles to “kiss someone and walk away.” But while he’s a self-confessed simp in love, he is a ruthless competitor who is willing to do anything the has to do to win.

“I hope to challenge myself and test the lengths I will go to in order to maintain my morals,” he said.

Luke, @lukehalinan

As one of the oldest contestant in the house, I hope 33-year-old Luke is ready for his bedtime to be pushed later than 9pm.

Jokes aside, Luke is a third-generation panel beater who works beside his dad and brother in the family business. He’s hoping to win Big Brother so he can fix his Nan’s house up. Aww!



As for love, Luke says he’s looking for “someone funny with good banter and a risk-taker who is smaller than me.”

I know, I know, it’s not all about height. After all, I’m a short king enthusiast. But now I need to know – how tall is Luke?

Only time will tell.

Minee, @mineemarx

Minee is the youngest contestant in the house at 22 years old but with 40k IG followers, I feel like Big Brother is a good spot for the model.

She’s a bubbly, fun, and ambitious Perth gal who strives to dish out compliments to help others around her feel more confident and comfortable. But she does admit that she can be a bit of a doozy to live with if she hasn’t had enough rest or gets a bit too hungry.

Me too, doll.

As for the one thing she can’t live without? Vaseline.

Quan, @quan_x

33-year-old Quan is probably going to struggle a bit in the Big Brother House. Before heading into the house, she’s been enjoying the luxuries of living alone and now she’s going to be surrounded by a bunch of single, younger people most likely causing a raucous.

Quan applied to Big Brother because she’s keen to find a husband, but she says that she easily develops the ick. Her biggest ick? Men with long, skinny fingers.



My thoughts are that Big Brother is attempting to set up the two 33-year-olds in the house. Maybe they’ll develop a connection as they sneak off to get a good eight hours sleep.

Well, if they’re both straight, that is.

Tay & Ari, @bohobarbie_ & @bohobaddie

I’m over the moon to introduce you to Tay and Ari, the twins heading into the Big Brother house. Let’s start with Tay.

Tay is a beautician and social media model from the Gold Coast. She’s on the hunt for a partner who is “down to earth, has a great personality and loves to have a good time.”

She’s strongly opinionated and has always wanted to give the show a crack.

Next up is Ari. She’s a photography student and a social media influencer also from the Gold Coast.

Just like her sister, she loves a good party but reckons that people will underestimate her in the house. After moving around a lot as a teen, she feels like she can be confident in any scenario. She’s looking for a guy that will look good next to her.

Taylah, @taylahdavies

Next up is 27-year-old Taylah. Hailing from Victoria, Taylah is a sheep farmer who fancies herself as a bit of a bogan princess. She managed to whip up a bit of a following on TikTok after posting relationship advice on the social media platform, earning her the nickname of “TikTok’s big sister”.

Taylah is a single mum to a four year old and admits she loves a cheeky gossip. But she is certainly going to struggle in the house without her cats, coffee and music.

Zach, @__zachdavis__

And finally, Zac is a 22-year-old painter from Colac, Victoria. He loves the country life his small town provides but admits that the dating pool is a little bit limited – and he’s currently suffering from a doozy of a dry spell.

Incidentally, this isn’t Zac’s first time in the spotlight. Earlier in the year he saw his name in the headlines for stopping a burglary in his neighbours garage. He also used a national television interview to plug his IG to single gals watching.



I really love a resourceful king!

And there you have it, my friends. Go follow them now so you can track their silly little antics.

Big Brother premieres at 7.30pm on Monday November 6 on Channel 7 and 7Plus.

