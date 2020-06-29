It feels like only yesterday that the revamped Big Brother returned to our screens and got us all hooked and it looks like the casting agents are already looking for the next crop of Housemates.

Following the already mega success of the first season, Seven announced that there’s defs gonna be a season 2 and if you’re interested in starring, it’s time to apply now.

Endemol Shine Australia’s Chief Content Officer Peter Newman said: “We’re extremely proud that Seven has commissioned us to deliver another series of the reality show that started it all, Big Brother. We’re also very grateful to the fans of the show who have embraced the evolution of this incredible format.”

He added, “In 2021 Big Brother will be back more mischievous and devious than ever before. You won’t believe what he’s got planned for the Big Brother house.”

The criteria for the game is as follows:

• You must be 18 years of age or over by 22nd June 2020

• You must be an Australian Citizen or Permanent Resident.

• You must be available for one (possibly two) days between 17th of August and 6th of September 2020 for a potential audition with Producers.

• You must be available for approx. 10-12 weeks for the shoot. At this stage, shooting will take place between October – December 2020

Casting for the next season of Big Brother is now open. For a chance to be part of Big Brother 2021 apply now at www.bigbrothercasting.com.au.

GAME ON, MOLLS.

