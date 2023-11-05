An Actual ‘Barbenheimer’ Movie Is Now In The Works About A Doll Who Creates A Nuclear Bomb

Charles Band, a prolific horror movie producer from the famous US producer has laid out his intentions to make an actual Barbenheimer movie. Yes, a movie that combines both Barbie and Oppenheimer. Just when you think you’ve see it all.

Band, who The Hollywood Reporter describes as a “prolific B-movie icon”, is the chief producer on the project.

For context, B-movies are lower budget films that are widely seen as a bit shit. However, they still have cult followings and are loved by many around the world.

This particular film has a reported budget of approximately $1 million USD. Which, in the scheme of Hollywood movies, is very much on the low side.

Band told the Reporter that the film is “an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie’s vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer.

“You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humour”.

According to insiders, the film’s genre will be a comedy with the tag line set to be “D-Cup, A-Bomb”.

“It seems like every other feature is dark and depressing, and it’s like, God, we need a little humour going into 2024,” Band added.

The closest thing we have to a plot line at the moment is that it’ll be set in a place called Dolltopia.

The story will follow a scientist doll who wakes up one day, chooses violence, and sets about destroying the world with a nuclear bomb.

Sound familiar? Kinda?

As someone who never ended up seeing Oppenheimer (but somehow saw Barbie in a pre-release viewing … that I actually paid for a ticket to, sadly), I’m keen to somewhat fill in my knowledge gaps with B-grade goodness.

Or badness, depending on your taste.

This incoming cinematic masterpiece is scheduled for release in 2024.