A New UK Study Just Figured Out The Blokey Name Equivalent Of A ‘Karen’ Using Actual Data

The name responsible for leaving the UK’s most online complaints has been revealed and finally, there’s a blokey equivalent of the now-infamous (and TBH polarising) term “Karen”.

According to the review site Trustpilot, people with the name David have left 20,020 one-star reviews since the site launched in 2007.

This was closely followed by Paul with 19,562 one-star reviews and John with 18,632.

To round out the top 10 we had Chris, Mark, James, Sarah, Steve, Michael and finally Andrew.

But hang on, there was only one feminine-sounding name (Sarah) on there? And it didn’t even appear until number seven in the order!

The next traditionally female name was Emma coming in at number 14 per The Sun.

Call me bananas but does this mean that it’s actually blokes who whinge the most?

Maybe “David” needs to be the new catch-all term for someone who wants a word with the manager…

“With the right approach, businesses can turn Difficult Davids into Satisfied Susans, who are among those who write the most positive reviews,” said Carolyn Jameson, a spokesperson for Trustpilot.

Yeesh.

PR people really love alliteration, don’t they?

This data could be seen as somewhat of a landmark discovery.

The term “Karen” has become the go-to term these past few years, even spawning a chain of Karen-themed restaurants.

Despite the chain going into liquidation earlier this year (guess it Karen’d too close to the sun), the brand recognition was instant.

People have such a firm grasp on what a Karen is, even if they don’t agree with the ethics of its usage.

Following an explosion in the term’s popularity, the hunt was on for a masculine-sounding equivalent.

Ken, Greg and Terry were thrown around back in 2020.

But then Barbie launched in cinemas and now Ken has a completely different and opposite meaning.

Although this study was UK-based, it provides a snapshot into the perception-versus-reality sitch we’re currently dealing with when it comes to who we reckon society’s biggest complainers are.

I for one, think this is a topic worth doing more research into.

Can someone at the government take a look at funding some research into this? Cheers.