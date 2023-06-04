Karen’s Diner Has Suddenly Shut 3 Of Its Aussie Restaurants & The Timing Is… Interesting

The problem child of the Australian hospitality industry, Karen’s Diner, has shut three of its pop-up stores this week. It’s like the old saying goes, “what pops up, must pop down”.

Anyone hoping to be yelled at while they devoured a mid-tier burger and chips in either Surfers Paradise, Perth or Melbourne will now have to either yell at themselves or hop on Airtasker and hire a 19-year-old working part-time while also studying music theatre to do so.

The closures were announced via a social media post on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, all good things come to an end and Karen can’t stay forever!” the post began.

“Today marks the closing of some of our Australian pop-up stores.

“If your local pop-up store has closed, there will be a Karen’s Diner On Tour coming to your city this September.

“Karen can’t stay away and needs to give you a piece of her mind.”

The Melbourne store in Carlton has now officially been shut, as has the Chevron Renaissance Shopping Centre branch in Surfer’s Paradise, along with the Perth outlet in Subiaco.

On the Facebook post announcing the closures, a comment left by one woman suggested that perhaps the closures were more abrupt than Karen’s Diner might’ve hoped.

“Karen’s Diner what’s happened to the Perth venue?” she began.

“They took a deposit from my friend for her daughter’s bday tomorrow and she’s received no notice of being closed but Google shows permanently closed and [the] phone number is disconnected??”

The Gold Coast Bulletin has since contacted the company for comment.

I mean sure, maybe the three pop-up store leases in three different cities could’ve ended at the exact same time. But also, perhaps not?

Karen’s Diner found itself in hot water last year over multiple incidents regarding staff and customer treatment.

In July, the company apologised after a family visiting the Westfield Chermside venue in Brissy experienced some truly cooked treatment in front of his small child.

Then, in November, staff of the notorious restaurant announced they’d be taking formal action after allegations of sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions.

The first Karen’s Diner restaurant opened on Sydney’s George Street in October 2021.